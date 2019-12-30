Connect with us

‘He is joking right?’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to Birmingham man’s claim in aftermath of St Andrews’ thriller

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has hit out at the quality of refereeing in the Championship, claiming that the officials largely favoured Leeds United in Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s incredible 5-4 win at St Andrews’ on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues had come from behind to level on no fewer than three occasions in that game, and must have thought they had snatched a point when Lukas Jutkiewicz made it 4-4 in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Leeds however were not done there, and would claim an even later winner when Wes Harding put through his own net in the fourth minute of time added on, to hand Leeds a win that puts them back to the top of the table.

Clotet was particularly unhappy with the decision by referee Keith Stroud to award Leeds a corner in the build-up to that match-winner, with the Birmingham boss quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds reporter Graham Smyth as saying: “Leeds benefited from a lot of the decisions that went strangely their way the whole game.”

Taking to Twitter to respond to those claims from Clotet, plenty of Leeds fans unsurprisingly not all that impressed with the comments made by the Spaniard on the issue.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.


