‘He is joking right?’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to Birmingham man’s claim in aftermath of St Andrews’ thriller

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has hit out at the quality of refereeing in the Championship, claiming that the officials largely favoured Leeds United in Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s incredible 5-4 win at St Andrews’ on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues had come from behind to level on no fewer than three occasions in that game, and must have thought they had snatched a point when Lukas Jutkiewicz made it 4-4 in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Leeds however were not done there, and would claim an even later winner when Wes Harding put through his own net in the fourth minute of time added on, to hand Leeds a win that puts them back to the top of the table.

Clotet was particularly unhappy with the decision by referee Keith Stroud to award Leeds a corner in the build-up to that match-winner, with the Birmingham boss quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds reporter Graham Smyth as saying: “Leeds benefited from a lot of the decisions that went strangely their way the whole game.”

Some really strong stuff from Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet on today's refereeing (one incident in particular) and the officiating in the Championship. "Leeds benefited from a lot of the decisions that went strangely their way the whole game."https://t.co/zpY13MO7PU#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) December 29, 2019

Taking to Twitter to respond to those claims from Clotet, plenty of Leeds fans unsurprisingly not all that impressed with the comments made by the Spaniard on the issue.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.

He is joking right? The only reason it stayed at 2-2 was because of poor officiating. — |Elliott| (@Elliott_LUFCx) December 29, 2019

I’d say it was about 50/50. They got an offside and took the free kick in our half. — Batesy (@batesylufc2) December 29, 2019

Like when Eddie was booked for being fouled? 😶 — The Scratching Shed (@TSSLUFC) December 29, 2019

How about Kiko getting fouled for their second.. the guy literally jumps right into him as he saves the first header, having initially blocked him off as the original corner came in — Smalesy (@shez_dictates) December 29, 2019

Would you ever hear our manager do that.? Never heard him get involved in blame culture . So refreshing not to blame the officials — Simon (@simonparsons19) December 29, 2019

Now now @pepclotet dont be salty — 1919 – 2019 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) December 29, 2019

And the foul we didn't get leading up to their 4th goal… — Chris Smith (@Chris_smith_87) December 29, 2019

Some you win, some you lose. How about the 'penalties' at Millwall and Fulham that cost us points? — Bielsa Bubb 💙💛 (@bellhouse_mike) December 29, 2019

Really? Their 3rd goal stemmed from what should’ve been our throw and they took a free kick for offside in our half!! — Paul Bexon (@BeckoLeeds) December 29, 2019

Didn't notice the blatant errors on throw ins that Ayling got booked for pointing out. Wonder if they'll take the same action for this response…. — Craig Daniels (@craigyd83) December 29, 2019

If he learned a lot from bielsa like he claimed pre game he’d know better than to comment on officiating.. poor from pep — charlie (@ChellisMusic) December 29, 2019

I like Pep and I do agree the standard of referees at the moment is woeful, but I cannot agree with those comments. I think he’s clutching at straws trying to claim he was hard done by! — Jamie (@LUFCjamie1919) December 29, 2019

Poor… he should know better.. just makes him unprofessional and bitter. No need for it today either — JSL (@LUFCracing) December 29, 2019