Nottingham Forest

‘He is incredible’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance v Swansea City

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are three points away from mathematically securing their place in the play-offs, after drawing 2-2 with Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Forest came from behind on two occasions to hold their top-six rivals to a draw – a result that sees them sitting five points clear of seventh with only two games left to play.

The Reds fell behind on eight minutes as Rhian Brewster fired in from close-range, but a sumptuous curling effort from Sammy Ameobi put Forest back on level terms.

Swansea restored their lead on the stroke of half-time, though, with Andre Ayew firing in from the penalty spot after being fouled by Ryan Yates.

But there was Ameobi, once again, to fire a powerful effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards – a magnificent strike from the towering winger.

Forest were unable to snatch all three points late on as Kyle Naughton was sent off for viciously taking down Alex Mighten on halfway, and in the end, the game finished 2-2.

Ameobi was to thank, of course, for his two goals against the Swans, with the winger producing one of his most impressive performances of the season.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Ameobi’s performance on Wednesday evening…


