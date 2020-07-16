‘He is incredible’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance v Swansea City

Nottingham Forest are three points away from mathematically securing their place in the play-offs, after drawing 2-2 with Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Forest came from behind on two occasions to hold their top-six rivals to a draw – a result that sees them sitting five points clear of seventh with only two games left to play.

The Reds fell behind on eight minutes as Rhian Brewster fired in from close-range, but a sumptuous curling effort from Sammy Ameobi put Forest back on level terms.

Swansea restored their lead on the stroke of half-time, though, with Andre Ayew firing in from the penalty spot after being fouled by Ryan Yates.

But there was Ameobi, once again, to fire a powerful effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards – a magnificent strike from the towering winger.

Forest were unable to snatch all three points late on as Kyle Naughton was sent off for viciously taking down Alex Mighten on halfway, and in the end, the game finished 2-2.

Ameobi was to thank, of course, for his two goals against the Swans, with the winger producing one of his most impressive performances of the season.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Ameobi’s performance on Wednesday evening…

Ameobi is the type of player i dont rate at all, but can prove me right and wrong each game 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Fleeet (@FleetNFFC) July 16, 2020

Was hugely sceptical of signing Ameobi – wasn’t alone in thinking MON would use him as a target man to replace Murphy and his record was questionable – but lord, five goals & eight assists so far. 13 goal involvements for a free transfer. An absolute steal in hindsight #nffc — Christian Brown (@Chris78901) July 15, 2020

Love Ameobi, the guy is so random he is incredible #nffc — Nicholas Eden Nffc (@NicholarseEden) July 15, 2020

I’d happily say that I wasn’t impressed when we signed Ameobi, but very happy to have been proven wrong! (Not for the last time!) Both goals were great tonight and he’s deserved them. Great feet; reminds me of bambi sometimes tho! 😂#nffc #nffcfamily @nffc 🔴⚽️🌳⭐️⭐️ — Seb (@SupaMarrio22) July 15, 2020

That man ameobi, always scores when it matters the most. Scored some very important goals for us this season #NFFC — Craig Johnson (@craigjohnson444) July 15, 2020

For a free transfer ameobi has scored 5 goals and had 8 assists. Not a bad return for #nffc that for a player, when we signed him, was frowned upon. — 18.7 (@fisher0115) July 15, 2020

Very good from us in the latter stages. Could’ve been a win if we had a competent referee. As for Ameobi, just phenomenal. #nffc — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) July 15, 2020

He’s decent agree — Mike O'Cain (@mikeocain) July 15, 2020

Well imo I don't like him, I bloody love him he's a menace and his goals tonight well WOW 👍👍👍 — Midlands red (@wykesdarren) July 15, 2020

He has been well worth his place in the team this season, definitely would be in my first 11. — Richard M8422 (@RichardM8422) July 15, 2020

Remember how furious our twitter experts were when we signed Ameobi because it showed such a lack of ambition? Would we be top 5 without him? #nffc — Stu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stuuuuu_nffc) July 15, 2020