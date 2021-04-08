‘He is happy’ – Potential Nottingham Forest summer return for 25-year-old discussed

Nicholas Ioannou is positive about the prospect of staying at Aris Thessaloniki on a permanent basis, according to his father, Dimitris.

Ioannou joined Forest on a four-year deal from APOEL in September, but has since struggled to make an impact at the City Ground.

The Cypriot defender made five appearances – four of those coming under Chris Hughton – before he fell down the pecking order after being sent off at Luton Town.

In his absence, Yuri Ribeiro and Gaetan Bong competed for the left-back spot, and Ioannou was sent on loan to Aris Thessaloniki in January.

Ioannou has since made five appearances for Aris in the Greek Super League, and also impressed on international duty for Cyprus in their World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Yellow Radio, via Sportime, Ioannou’s father, Dimitris, suggested that Nicholas would be happy to stay at Aris beyond his loan spell in Greece.

He said “He is happy with the facilities, with the team level that is high. This has to do with both the management of Aris and the coach.

“Nicholas belongs to Nottingham Forest, he is positive about staying (at Aris) but the two teams must find each other.

“Of course, it also depends on his appearances, on whether the people of Aris will be satisfied and will want to keep him.”

It is understood by Football League World that Aris do not have an option to buy Ioannou at the end of his loan deal.

The Verdict

It’s a really interesting situation.

Tyler Blackett has impressed at left-back in recent games, and with Gaetan Bong getting older and Yuri Ribeiro out of contract at the end of the season, there is a chance for someone to take the left-back spot by the scruff of the neck.

But if Ioannou is happy in Greece, then there is every chance that he will want to stay in Greece beyond this season if he is settled.