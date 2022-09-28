“He is enormously ambitious” – Key Blackburn Rovers figure offers Jon Dahl Tomasson verdict

Following the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers, this summer he has been working with director of football Gregg Broughton to try and create a squad that can compete for promotion.

Life at Ewood Park has got off to a good start for Tomasson as his side currently sit seventh in the league, only outside the top six on goal difference.

Going forward, Rovers will be looking for some consistency after having won five and lost five of their ten opening games.

However, there seems to be good foundations in place and Broughton is feeling hopeful about the boss’ future claiming his qualities have always been clear as he told the Lancashire Telegraph: “When we identified what we wanted to find in a head coach – strategically, tactically, man management, believing in young players and ability to develop them.

“Jon was a strong candidate and one of four candidates that I was involved with the final stage of the interview process. He has delivered everything we have asked for so far.

“He has been great to work with. He challenges you correctly, it helps me to grow.Hopefully, I can challenge him and help him to grow as a head coach as well.

“He is enormously ambitious. He has obviously played at the very highest level, and he wants to coach at that level as well. Hopefully, that can be with us at Blackburn Rovers.”

The director of football is keen to bring success to Ewood Park and with the team around him, he feels he has the support to do so as he said: “I think the size and the history of the football club is evident to everybody. The infrastructure is amazing – the training ground, the stadium, everything we need to build success on.

“I think probably the biggest learning since coming through the door is the support we now need to give the people here at the club.

“They are desperate for success, they have been starved of it over the last ten years. To help the people get to where they need to in order for us as an organisation to get to where we need to, I think is the next big challenge for us.”

The Verdict:

Success isn’t something that will happen overnight but it certainly seems like the right people are in place at Blackburn Rovers currently to bring that to the fans.

It seems as though Broughton and Tomasson are on the same page which is always a bonus when you’ve got two people working together to try and progress the football club.

The new boss has had a great start to his time as Rovers manager and the fans will no doubt be pleased with their opening games this season.

If the club can find some consistency in results after as they return from the international break, you would certainly expect to see them up there this season.