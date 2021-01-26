‘He is class’, ‘Criminally underused’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer involving ex-player

Doncaster Rovers have this week confirmed the shock signing of former Nottingham Forest midfielder John Bostock, with the club announcing the deal via their Twitter account yesterday evening.

Now aged 29, the former Crystal Palace man has so far failed to live up to the hype which surrounded him as a youngster and has since found himself taking in games at as many as 13 clubs before signing on at the Keepmoat on Monday.

Bostock was previously on Forest’s books as recently as last season, with the midfielder making nine appearances for the Reds across all competitions in a largely uninspiring spell at the City Ground.

The player has now signed an 18-month deal with the Yorkshire club in a bid to get his career back on track after years of moving from club to club without much in the way of success.

Unsurprisingly, many Forest fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the player’s move to Donny, with plenty letting their thoughts be known in the comments following the League One club’s post on Twitter yesterday.

It shows the level most #nffc signings are now fit to play at. — Andrea Silenzi (@topcatffs) January 25, 2021

All the best John ❤️ never really given a chance at Forest but, go smash it at Donny. — Claire (@LilMissFukIt) January 25, 2021

Congratulations! Great signing for Doncaster but you are better than league 1. Wish you were still at Forest! — Debs🥂💙 (@deblee_smith) January 25, 2021

He’s gonna be insane for you — J ☔️ (@champagneuzi) January 25, 2021

Brilliant signing great professional very talented and an all round nice guy good luck @JohnJBostock 🤟🏼❤️ — kane (@kanextooley) January 26, 2021

Good luck to John, he was criminally under used at #nffc – hopefully it works out for him at Donny. — ND (@NicholasTDoyle) January 25, 2021

What a signing that is. Didnt get game time he deserved when he was with us but when he played he was class — Josh (@JoshNFFC__) January 25, 2021

Should have gave him a run in the team not shipped him out!! What’s happening??? Good luck Mr bostock 👍👍 — stevie edwards (@stevieedwards3) January 25, 2021

Brilliant signing. We never got to see the best as John wasn’t used enough — Mark Shaw 💙 (@MarkShaw_Design) January 25, 2021

Great signing for you I wish he was still at forest — sheltznffc⭐️⭐️ (@ForestfcSs) January 25, 2021

You have signed a good player there @drfc_official. Never got a fair crack of the whip at #nffc in my view. Looked decent when he played for us. Good championship player. Will be very good at League One level. — James Dwan (@jimdwan) January 25, 2021

Wow, what a signing! He is class. Rate him very highly. — Tom Walters (@Tommyblx) January 26, 2021