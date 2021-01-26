Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He is class’, ‘Criminally underused’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer involving ex-player

Doncaster Rovers have this week confirmed the shock signing of former Nottingham Forest midfielder John Bostock, with the club announcing the deal via their Twitter account yesterday evening. 

Now aged 29, the former Crystal Palace man has so far failed to live up to the hype which surrounded him as a youngster and has since found himself taking in games at as many as 13 clubs before signing on at the Keepmoat on Monday.

Bostock was previously on Forest’s books as recently as last season, with the midfielder making nine appearances for the Reds across all competitions in a largely uninspiring spell at the City Ground.

The player has now signed an 18-month deal with the Yorkshire club in a bid to get his career back on track after years of moving from club to club without much in the way of success.

Unsurprisingly, many Forest fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the player’s move to Donny, with plenty letting their thoughts be known in the comments following the League One club’s post on Twitter yesterday.


