“He is a winner” – Paul Warne offers glowing verdict of Derby County player

Derby County boss Paul Warne has described Rams forward James Collins as a leader and a winner ahead of their clash with Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Collins arrived at Pride Park this summer, but scored just one goal in his first nine League One outings.

The arrival of Paul Warne appeared to change his fortunes, though, with Collins going on to net three goals in the two league matches following his arrival.

This was, however, dampened by the fact he was sent off against Port Vale earlier this month and as a result, has missed the Rams last three league matches.

Boss Warne says it’s difficult to be critical of the red card because of Collins’ competitive nature.

“He’s very demanding of people and if you have 11 players like that you are laughing. He is one grumpy kid on the pitch.” Warne told DerbyshireLive.

“His sending off, and I am not saying it’s acceptable, but one thing I would say is that the asset of that is he cares, he’s fighting and he’s scrapping. It’s difficult to be highly critical of that because if you have someone who is that competitive and that much of a high performer there’s always an element that it could spill over.”

“I’ve seen that in training. Wow. He nearly broke my leg in training the other day.” Warne continued.

“We did boxes and the staff join in. It was the first box I joined in with. He had lost his rag in the previous box and he two-footed me.

9 quickfire questions about Derby County kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 32 RED ARE CURRENTLY DERBY'S FRONT OF SHIRT SPONSOR TRUE FALSE

“If I had not jumped out of it, I’d have been in trouble. It was only after he had calmed down one of the other coaches said the gaffer won’t be best pleased and he made a joke about it.

“But I like that about him.

“He is a leader and if he’s in shape to play – and we have two days of training left – then he adds something to our team because he is a winner. It’s difficult to give people that, but he’s definitely got it.”

Kick-off between Derby County and Bristol Rovers is scheduled for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is quite the glowing verdict on James Collins by Derby boss Paul Warne.

It sounds as though the Derby boss is really enjoying working with the forward, which perhaps explains his goalscoring form prior to the Port Vale red card.

You can definitely see what Warne is saying with reference to that red card, too.

You want your players to play with passion and be on the edge as that’s generally when you will get the best out of them. The caveat to that is obviously that occasionally spills over, but, Warne clearly likes the spirit Collins brings and is prepared to accept the odd mishap for the greater good.

Indeed, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Collins straight back in the starting line up now that his suspension is served.