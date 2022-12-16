“He is a Spurs fan..” – Bristol City fan pundit issues Alex Scott transfer prediction as January looms

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Bristol City as they languish in the bottom half of the Championship table.

The Robins headed into the recent World Cup break without a win in five outings in the league, a run that saw them sail down the league near the relegation zone.

However, as the Championship returned last weekend, Nigel Pearson’s side managed to return in style as they dispatched Rotherham United 3-1.

It was a clinical game from the Robins, with the victory only their third on the road this campaign. Pearson will now be hoping his side can continue from Saturday and climb the table further.

One player that has continued to stand out throughout the Robins’ disappointing spell is midfielder Alex Scott. He has been an ever-present in Bristol City’s team and is sure to catch the eye of interested parties once again, after it was reported in April by the Daily Mirror that both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United were interested in the 19-year-old.

We asked Bristol City fan pundit Jack Phillips if he expects any transfer interest to emerge in Scott as we close in on the January transfer window.

He told FLW: “I fully expect there to be interest in Alex Scott in January. He’s Premier League quality already, and he’s clearly the best player in our team.

“I expect it to be from the bigger clubs as well; I know Tottenham have been linked before, and he is a Spurs fan. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone came in for him and we maybe got him loaned back for the rest of the season because that’s happened before with youngsters.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Bristol City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Leroy Lita Yes No

The Verdict

Since breaking into the team in the 2020–21 season, Scott has managed to nail down a regular spot in Pearson’s team.

The teenager has already made over 60 appearances for the club, and despite being a young player who is still learning the game, he has also shown his versatility. He’s played in a variety of roles, from central midfield to out wide to even playing as a wing back.

These are all things that will impress the interested parties, and with his continued performances in the Championship, Scott is bound to attract some attention this January.