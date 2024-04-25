Nigel Pearson has praised his former player Jamie Vardy’s ability to keep competing at 37.

It has been reported that the forward has no plans to retire at the end of the campaign, with talks set to take place over a new Leicester City contract once promotion is sealed.

The Foxes took a huge step towards a Premier League return on Tuesday evening with a 5-0 win over Southampton.

Vardy bagged his 16th league goal of the season as Enzo Maresca’s team solidified their place inside the automatic promotion places.

Leicester are now four points clear of Leeds United in third, and need just three points from their final two games to confirm their place in the top flight for next season.

Jamie Vardy's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.67 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.61 Shots 2.61 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.73 Shot-creating actions 2.06

Pearson opens up on Vardy’s arrival at Leicester

Pearson opened up on Vardy’s arrival at Leicester in 2012, having been in charge of the club at the time.

He praised the striker’s ability to adapt to Championship football from the National League, expressing his delight at how his career has turned out at the King Power Stadium.

“If you look at Jamie Vardy’s story in isolation, it’s incredible to see what he’s done,” said Pearson, via No Tippy Tappy Football.

“What he’s doing now at 37 years old – still being a talisman for Leicester alongside his massive work rate and desire is amazing.

“I signed Jamie Vardy for Leicester for £1 million, and he was incredible.

“In his first season he started really well and then had a difficult spell, but your expectations as a manager when you sign a player from a lower league are that you need to give them time to adjust, acclimatise and get used to the different level of exposure.

“Not only is it a big leap in terms of quality, but the mental pressures are big as well, so I think he’s been fabulous.

“It doesn’t matter whether he’s as big a showman anymore but he’s still a very capable player.

“It’s nice to have played a part in his story, as so many people have.

“The coaches who’ve worked with him over the years have all played important roles, whether that be the staff that have made him into an athlete, the physios or the sports science staff – they’ve all educated him.

“You don’t want him to not be a rough diamond, that’s a part of what he is.

“He is a scoundrel, in some ways, but he’s a top scoundrel – I love him! I love him because he is what he is, and he’s been successful because he’s always himself and in the modern world there is a lot of pressure on young people to be what other people want you to be.

“For somebody to succeed and still be visibly themselves isn’t easy, that’s the beauty of him and he’s a very good player as well.”

Pearson on Leicester's growtth

Related Journalist moots European switch for Leicester City player this summer Dean Jones believes a move to Turkey could potentially be on the cards for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Pearson also discussed how the club has grown in the decade since their last Premier League promotion, and the role Vardy has played in that history.

“The year after I got sacked, Leicester went on to win the Premier League – I still smile about that now!” he added.

“At the time, I was playing a game of cricket next to Stocksbridge’s stadium, and I was at the crease and I looked across and saw ‘The Jamie Vardy Stand’ and it made me giggle.

“It’s part of the story that makes it real for me.

“I’ve seen the club grow over a number of years.

“Although I wasn’t there when they won the Premier League it was an incredible time.

“The fans are always brilliant to me when I return, they show a lot of class.”

Leicester spent nine seasons in the top flight before suffering relegation last year.

Vardy’s career should end with Leicester

Vardy’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the club’s financial issues have put some doubt over whether an agreement will be reached over an extension.

However, Leicester must do everything they can to ensure Vardy stays with the team as he is a legend of the club at this stage.

It would be weird for the supporters, and even neutrals, to see him playing elsewhere.

He has shown this season how much value he can bring to the team, and has earned another contract with the club.