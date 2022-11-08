“He is a proven goalscorer” – Ipswich Town fan pundit backs club to secure Portman Road return for 32-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have no shortage of fire-power this season, but they have been linked with yet another striker heading into the January transfer window in less than two months time.

And it is a player that knows Portman Road very well in the form of Jordan Rhodes, who is a target for the Tractor Boys according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Rhodes started his professional career at the Suffolk club and made his debut in December 2007 as a 17-year-old but only stayed until the summer of 2009 as Huddersfield Town snapped him up for a six-figure fee following a successful loan stint with Brentford.

Quiz: Which British club did Ipswich Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 John Wark (1988) Aston Villa Liverpool Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest

The 32-year-old is now back with the Terriers after playing for multiple other teams and transferring for seven-figure fees, and despite appearing in every single Championship match so far this season for the Yorkshire club, only eight of those have come from the start.

With Kieran McKenna reportedly keen to facilitate a move for Rhodes to add to Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and loanee Tyreece John-Jules, FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry was asked on his thoughts and feelings regarding a potential return to the club for Rhodes,

“It’s an interesting one,” Henry explained.

“I think he is a proven goalscorer in the Championship, he’s scored a fair few goals, in League One he’s scored a bag-load at Huddersfield during his time there.

“I think as a squad, Ipswich could do with an out-and-out goalscorer, however we do have options at the moment.

“John-Jules looks like he fits the bill in terms of what McKenna is looking for, Jackson occasionally starts either out on the right or up top.

“I think Ladapo is the figurehead number nine – you see what he did against Charlton when he came on.

“However, there could be room for a Jordan Rhodes-like striker to come on, say when we’ve got so much possession we need a player in the six-yard box on the end of crosses, on rebounds – basically being there to grab a goal when necessary.

“If Jordan Rhodes is available at a cut-down price or on a short-term loan that could be interesting, I don’t think he’s there for a long-term solution – but if the deal fits both parties and McKenna sees him as a necessary step for the squad I’ll back that.”

The Verdict

Jordan Rhodes has definitely gone past his peak years, but there’s still an effective striker in there somewhere.

You get the feeling that new Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham is only using Rhodes though due to his lack of striking options, and in January he could fall down the pecking order if he’s given resources to bolster his squad.

Should that happen, then Ipswich could really be a place where Rhodes could thrive.

They create lots of chances in McKenna’s system and Rhodes won’t need many to start scoring goals if he’s given the service, so his experience for at least the second half of the 2022-23 season – if not longer – could be crucial.