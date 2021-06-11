‘He is a loss but replaceable’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react as club confirm player departure

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Portsmouth midfielder Tom Naylor on a free transfer, with the 29-year-old’s contract with the Hampshire side coming to an end this month.

Naylor, who joined from Burton Albion in June 2018, had been in talks with Pompey regarding a new deal – but the former captain turned down the chance to extend his stay at the club and has moved north to Greater Manchester.

The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Latics and becomes Wigan’s third signing of the summer so far, joining another former Portsmouth player in Jack Whatmough and Welsh winger Gwion Edwards at the DW Stadium.

For Portsmouth, this is yet another departure after seeing several other players also leave Fratton Park for free this summer. While Naylor and Whatmough have joined Wigan, central midfielder Ben Close left for Burton Albion and wide man Ryan Williams has rejoined Oxford United, with the Australian spending time on loan in Oxfordshire in 2013.

This exodus could potentially continue, with goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s contract expiring this summer. According to The News, MacGillivray is subject of interest from other third tier sides including Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic – and could follow Naylor out the door if the goalkeeper can negotiate a deal with either club.

But what do fans think of today’s departure in isolation? Are they happy to see Naylor leave? Will he be missed? We take a look at what many Portsmouth fans have been saying on Twitter regarding this departure.

I think the comments sum his stint up. Very good at breaking up play and mostly consistent performances but not a great captain, never really had affinity with the fans. Proper leaders next year please. https://t.co/h6qBnUEzoz — Olly Birch (@ollybirchpompey) June 11, 2021

Jackett and Naylor gone in a matter of months, Christmas has come early 😍 https://t.co/DoRYuOE0wk — Coel Davies (@coeldavies) June 11, 2021

Feel a bit more gutted about this one won’t lie https://t.co/eVtkM33ZaA — James (@james_pfc) June 11, 2021

Had a fantastic first half of the season but was poor for the rest. He is a loss but replaceable. Gonna thrive in the wintery conditions up north. https://t.co/8AByjPmMPP — Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PFCRhys_) June 11, 2021

Pompey atm:

– Only 5 Senior Defenders

– No midfield

– 3 Wingers (One Injured)

– 2 Strikers of first team quality (one is Harrison) https://t.co/3LhBhVYlzt — Blake (ITS COMING HOME🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) (@blakepfc) June 11, 2021

Not the worst we’ve had. Just so out of depth this season https://t.co/BsKKGEdew6 — Pat Buckley (@pBuckley05) June 11, 2021

Tom Naylor was only good in the winter anyway, i want a midfielder that plays in any given type of weather. #Pompey — Ashley Arnell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ashleyarnell3) June 11, 2021

Good luck to Naylor and the others who didn't take up the their reduced contract offers, but in the club didn't bend over backwards to keep them for a reason and it wasn't the money. — Ultra grumpy! (@Ultragrumpy) June 11, 2021