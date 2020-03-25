‘He is a beast’, ‘He’s a bit good isn’t he?’ – The best Millwall tweets about 10-goal striker

Tom Bradshaw’s campaign has tailed off in recent weeks, but the Welshman’s early season form was certainly a rare bright spot in what was an extremely testing period in Neil Harris’ final weeks as Lions boss.

The 27-year-old, who missed although the whole of last season after suffering an ACL injury in November, finally ended his long wait for his first Millwall goal in the EFL Cup victory at West Brom in August, before breaking his Championship duck in the draw against Middlesbrough less than two weeks later.

A second-half strike in the draw at Luton Town at the beginning of October – which turned out to be Harris’ last game in charge – sparked a purple patch for Bradshaw, who would score five goals across his next four matches, including a wonderful improvised finish against Leeds and a clinical brace against Cardiff City at The Den.

However, since netting twice against the Bluebirds, Bradshaw has struggled for goalscoring form, scoring just twice in the league, plus the third goal in the FA Cup third-round success over League Two outfit Newport County back in January, which was the last time he got himself on the scoresheet.

Reports of a possible new deal in SE16 were being spoken about in January, although those talks have somewhat quietened down in recent weeks, although Bradshaw remains a key part of Gary Rowett’s plans moving forward and is still on course for an impressive first campaign at The Den.

Despite his dip in form, Bradshaw’s efforts on the pitch have still been appreciated by Millwall fans this season.

We have gathered together the best Bradshaw-related tweets from Lions supporters over the last eight months….

Totally proud of Tom Bradshaw, coming back from a serious injury and looking sharper than ever. Some of his control was top class. He could end up top Championship scorer, I exaggerate not! — Mickey Modern (@MickeyModern) October 5, 2019

Thought Tom Bradshaw was brilliant tonight. That last chance has to be buried though 🤦🏼‍♂️ — 🇬🇧 (@KNorman94) October 2, 2019

Tom Bradshaw is so sick man, imagine he had quality service and a good strike partner! — Lou (@loumfc_) October 22, 2019

Tom Bradshaw is a bit good isn’t he? #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) October 22, 2019

The more I see Tom Bradshaw the more I like him. His work rate is good I reckon few more games he will be a quality player.i think Jed was the mom for me Ben close second….👍🦁 — Ian CBL. (@Ibarrett17) August 31, 2019

Tom Bradshaw won everything tonight. Great performance well happy for him. I’d rather Morison than smith at the minute though 🦁 — Jesse Edwards (@Jesseedwardsmfc) October 22, 2019

