‘He inherited a total mess’ – Don Goodman reacts to QPR figure’s impact at London club

Pundit Don Goodman has hailed Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton for doing ‘an amazing job’ at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since taking the reins, speaking after this weekend’s round of action on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

The 59-year-old first took charge of the R’s in May 2019, succeeding Steve McClaren as the club’s permanent manager and finding them in 19th position in the Championship table, an underwhelming finish for a side that were expecting to be competing much higher with the quality of players they had at their disposal.

However, their fortunes have changed under the ex-Brentford boss, slowly improving throughout his two-and-a-half seasons at the club as they finish in 13th in his first full campaign in the English capital.

It looked as though they were going backwards at the start of last term as they won just five of their opening 22 games before the start of 2021, but improved vastly with four loan additions during the winter window and were one of the in-form teams in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

They have managed to carry this form over to this season after yet another productive transfer window in the summer, climbing to third place after their victory against Derby County on Monday night, though they fell back to fifth place after a disappointing 2-0 home loss against Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

55-year-old Goodman is one man that has been extremely impressed by the second-tier side’s boss though after guiding them to a top-six spot, with promotion to the Premier League firmly in their sights.

Speaking about Warburton on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, he stated: “I think what an amazing job he has done really.

“(He) inherited a total mess at Queens Park Rangers and it’s been a slow build, slowly building to get the players he wants and the team playing the way Mark Warburton wants to play football.

“I think he’s all but there now.”

The Verdict:

One result shouldn’t change peoples’ verdicts on Warburton’s time at the club, so Goodman is right to praise him and especially after a loss, because the R’s wouldn’t be where they are today without him there.

Not only has he implemented an exciting style of play at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, but he has also worked well in multiple transfer windows to bring in top-quality players and Andre Gray is a case in point.

He may not have been the most prolific at Watford last term, but his ability combined with Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin in the forward department, with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock in behind, has given them a real chance of getting to the top flight this term.

The loan acquisition of Stefan Johansen before his permanent arrival was also a shrewd move, proving to be a real leader on and off the pitch and a game-changer in the middle of the park. He is part of a brilliant spine, with Warburton playing a huge part in the development of Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, the Norwegian, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes.

They are arguably the five most important players the west London outfit have – and having them as the spine of their team with a clearly-defined system has proven to be a match made in heaven. So praise has to go to the 59-year-old for his work since arriving at the club.