“He hit the ground running” – QPR fan pundit delivers verdict on January signing

FLW’s Queens Park Rangers fan pundit Charlie Wise has high praise for the signing of David Marshall.

Marshall signed to the club in January after his contract expired with Derby County.

The Scottish international hadn’t featured at all for the Rams this season, but was thrown straight into the QPR lineup with the absence of Seny Dieng due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marshall has gone on to play eight times in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side, with one appearance coming off the bench following an injury to Dieng.

Dieng had come back into the side after the 2-0 defeat away to Millwall.

But an injury against Blackburn Rovers called Marshall back into action.

A blunder in attempting to save Reda Khadra’s second half free kick cost QPR a result against Blackburn, but that was his first real mistake since coming into the side.

All in all, Wise is quite happy with Marshall’s performances so far and is pleased with how the signing has gone for the club.

“I think David Marshall has been fantastic for QPR,” Wise told Football League World.

“A player that hasn’t played much first team football for a couple of years now, at 36-years of age coming towards the tail end of his career.

“He hit the ground running at QPR. He’s done it at Championship level before, he’s done it at the international stage and we’ve seen why he’s been at that level because he’s fantastic for QPR.

“Coming into the side he’s kept a string of clean sheets.

“Disappointing the Blackburn goal to concede in the manner he did. Really he’ll be gutted he didn’t save it.

“Even before that goal he conceded a couple of goal-saving saves he made.

“He’s been a fantastic addition to QPR. I think he’ll be gutted he’s lost the run in the side. [But] we could see him in the side for quite a while now with that [Dieng] injury.

“Overall he’s been a fantastic signing for QPR.”

QPR find themselves in a poor run of form that has seen them win two of their last nine league games.

That has left Warburton’s side in fifth place and cut adrift from the automatic promotion places.

A tough test at home to Cardiff City awaits this weekend, where three points will be an absolute must to maintain their promotion chances.

The Verdict

This was a smart signing from QPR’s perspective.

Marshall was toiling away on the bench for the last couple of years but he has shown that he has a lot to give still.

This is a seasoned veteran of the game who has played on the international stage with Scotland.

He brings a lot of experience to the QPR dressing room and is a more than capable understudy to Dieng, who is very comfortable stepping into the side when called upon.