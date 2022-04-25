“He hasn’t really shown anything” – Bournemouth fan pundit issues verdict on future of 30-year old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Bournemouth fan pundit Neil Grover does not expect Robbie Brady to remain with the club.

The Irishman joined the Cherries on a free transfer having been released by Burnley at the end of the last campaign.

Since his arrival, the 30-year old has struggled for game time having only played four Championship games this season, with three of those coming off the bench.

Grover believes that Brady isn’t necessarily to blame for his likely exit, but the Manchester United academy graduate simply hasn’t been playing enough to warrant him staying at the Vitality Stadium.

“Absolutely. I don’t think Robbie Brady will be here for much longer,” Grover told Football League World.

“I’m not sure if it’s totally on him, he hasn’t played much.

“But he hasn’t really shown anything that makes me want to keep him.”

Brady has not had the biggest impact on the pitch for Scott Parker’s side, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth are currently 2nd in the table with a two-point lead over 3rd place Huddersfield Town.

However, the Cherries do have two games in hand over their promotion rivals.

More pertinently, the gap to fourth-placed Nottingham Forest is now five points following Saturday’s draw with Fulham.

Both Bournemouth and Forest have four games to play, including one against each other next month.

Up next for Parker’s side is a trip to Swansea City on April 26.

The Verdict

Brady brings with him a lot of experience that has no doubt been useful to the club this season.

But given his total lack of minutes in the team, it is reasonable to expect that he will leave at the end of the season.

But the Irish international still has plenty to offer for a Championship side, particularly lower down the table.

He could be a smart addition to a side looking to climb the division next season, even if his time with Bournemouth hasn’t set the world on fire.