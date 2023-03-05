“He hasn’t exactly overachieved” – Do Sheffield Wednesday have an unwelcome Darren Moore problem? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been an excellent season for Sheffield Wednesday under Darren Moore.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at home to Peterborough United means that the Owls are now unbeaten in their last 21 League One matches.

That is a run that means they now look to be well set for promotion back to the Championship. As things stand, Wednesday are top of the third-tier table, eight points clear of the play-off places with games in hand.

But could that success start to see Moore attract attention from elsewhere, if he does guide Wednesday back into the Championship in the next couple of months?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Ben Wignall

I think it will only be natural for clubs to be interested in Moore should Wednesday win promotion like they are expected to.

There is normally a couple of Championship jobs available at the end of the season but perhaps not this year as plenty have made mid-season changes and may give their managers time to get things right.

But I look at it from this point of view – if you’ve done so well with Wednesday, why would you want to leave?

They are a big club in English football and they are well-placed to have a good crack at the Championship next season should they win promotion.

Sure, they will need to bolster their squad like any League One team would, but Moore has a good job on his hands at Hillsborough and he should be there for the long-term.

Adam Jones

You could argue that automatic promotion has to be non-negotiable considering the strength of the squad he has at his disposal.

And some would even argue that he should have guided the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, he has done well to manage expectations and put his stamp on the Owls, with the South Yorkshire outfit currently doing extremely well.

Their consistency has been superb and that’s what will make other clubs sit up and take notice of him – so yes – I would expect there to be a bit of interest in him.

Not a huge amount because he hasn’t exactly overachieved in terms of their league position – but he has done well enough to attract interest from elsewhere.

Wednesday’s defensive record has been particularly impressive this season.

Toby Wilding

It would be far from a big surprise if Darren Moore’s success with Sheffield Wednesday did start to attract attention from elsewhere.

The Owls have been outstanding in terms of the run they are on this season, which has put them in an excellent position to secure a return to the Championship.

That is just the sort of form that often sees managers linked with jobs elsewhere, so it would make sense if Moore was to be looked at by other, especially considering his past managerial credentials are pretty solid too.

However, if Sheffield Wednesday do go up this season, you question whether Moore would actually want to leave the club, when he may feel he is in a strong position to enjoy yet more success, with a rather big club.