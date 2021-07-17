‘He has wonderful technical ability’ – Sheffield Wednesday manager raves about Fulham trialist after friendly

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has praised trialist Sylvester Jasper’s performance in their 2-0 friendly loss to Barnsley today, listing some of the attributes he will bring to the squad if he joins.

The Fulham youngster has linked up with the Owls during their pre-season camp and came on for Josh Windass in the 54th minute in this afternoon’s friendly, allowing Moore to see Jasper in a match situation.

Although the Cottagers have dropped down to the Championship after finish 11 points adrift from safety last term, the 19-year-old is unlikely to be required for their promotion push next season and could potentially be loaned out to the Owls, who are in desperate need of more squad depth with the upcoming league season just a matter of weeks away.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868

Jasper scored eight goals and picked up three assists in the Premier League 2 youth division last season, but impressed many even before the 2020/21 campaign and was reportedly attracting interest from several second-tier sides last Autumn.

But even though he has already made a handful of appearances for Fulham’s senior team in the Championship and FA Cup, the teenager is yet to play a full season of first-team football and may relish the opportunity of competing at the right end of the third-tier table.

Speaking to Wednesday’s media team after the Barnsley friendly, manager Moore saved a word for Jasper and said: “We’ve got him here for seven days just to have a look at him.

“Pre-season allows me to have a look at these players that have been on the radar in terms of where they’ve been over the last couple of seasons.

“What pre-season allows is for you to bring them in and look at them at close hand without really committing.

“He’s come today, and had a good outing. He has wonderful technical ability, he carries a threat and is a clean striker of the ball.

“It’s an area where we feel if it’s possible to strengthen, then we’ll do so.

“We’ll have another look at him on Tuesday.”

The Verdict:

After being wanted by Championship teams last year, bringing the 19-year-old in on a temporary spell would be a great bit of business and one that isn’t likely to cost the Owls too much.

Although Fulham will probably be willing to negotiate a cheap loan deal with Darren Moore’s side, they may insert a clause into this agreement guaranteeing him a certain amount of starts or minutes he gets on the pitch to ensure this is the best possible move for Jasper.

The youngster’s ability to play anywhere across the attacking midfielder three and up front could pay dividends in this respect – and he will not be wanting to sit on the bench in the third tier after excelling for the Championship side’s Under-23s.