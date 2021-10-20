Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He has to take blame tonight’ – Many Bristol City fans react to key figure after late defeat to Nottingham Forest

Championship side Bristol City were just a matter of minutes away from breaking their home hoodoo after a promising 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest, before two stoppage-time goals consigned them to yet another winless game at Ashton Gate.

The Robins, who haven’t won a league game since January, took the lead in the 39th minute through Alex Scott and defended well in normal time, but conceded a penalty through Nathan Baker, allowing previously out-of-form man Lyle Taylor to step up and smash home the equaliser.

Things would get even worse for the home side, with the 31-year-old being able to tap home unmarked at the back post to claim all three points for the visitors and continue their superb run of form under new boss Steve Cooper.

For City, this defeat means their run without a win at Ashton Gate will stretch to nine months, as they don’t return to action there until the end of the month when they play relegation strugglers Barnsley.

Dropping down to 13th with last night’s opponents leapfrogging them in the table, they will be hoping to capitalise on their away form in some of their upcoming games, having won four of their six league ties away from Bristol this season.

Their fortunes on their own patch will be a major source of concern though – and many fans took to Twitter last night to deliver their  on manager Nigel Pearson amid their home hoodoo.

We take a look at a selection of their responses.


