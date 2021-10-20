‘He has to take blame tonight’ – Many Bristol City fans react to key figure after late defeat to Nottingham Forest

Championship side Bristol City were just a matter of minutes away from breaking their home hoodoo after a promising 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest, before two stoppage-time goals consigned them to yet another winless game at Ashton Gate.

The Robins, who haven’t won a league game since January, took the lead in the 39th minute through Alex Scott and defended well in normal time, but conceded a penalty through Nathan Baker, allowing previously out-of-form man Lyle Taylor to step up and smash home the equaliser.

Things would get even worse for the home side, with the 31-year-old being able to tap home unmarked at the back post to claim all three points for the visitors and continue their superb run of form under new boss Steve Cooper.

Quiz: Did these 25 Bristol City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1) Have Bristol City ever bought midfielder Andy King? Yes No

For City, this defeat means their run without a win at Ashton Gate will stretch to nine months, as they don’t return to action there until the end of the month when they play relegation strugglers Barnsley.

Dropping down to 13th with last night’s opponents leapfrogging them in the table, they will be hoping to capitalise on their away form in some of their upcoming games, having won four of their six league ties away from Bristol this season.

Their fortunes on their own patch will be a major source of concern though – and many fans took to Twitter last night to deliver their on manager Nigel Pearson amid their home hoodoo.

We take a look at a selection of their responses.

Nigel Pearson laughing and dithering his way through his Radio Bristol interview. Irritating man. Really not sure he’s the right man for the club. #bristolcity — Cruisers Creek 2.0 (@Cruisers_creek) October 19, 2021

It’s a results game and Pearson’s record just gets worse…#Bristolcity — Age (@bibbidybobba) October 19, 2021

Pearson gets off Scott free every #bristolcity game but I’m sorry he has to take blame tonight as well as the bottlejob players, team yet again dropping way too deep and inviting pressure so what does he do take off both the strikers — Chris 🔴⚪🔴⚽️ (@15mel03) October 19, 2021

Honestly i don't what is going on the players confidence at home is shot i can't see where are next home win is coming from some serious questions need to be asked of the players and pearson #bristolcity https://t.co/j6vppWfrGW — Arron Besser (@ArronBesser) October 19, 2021

Pearson’s been in charge for long enough now for us to appear to have some sort of tactics, style of play or any game management… but we don’t, ever. #BristolCity — Jack Phillips (@jackp_journo) October 19, 2021

I thought the Pearson appointment was the sensible decision at the time. Having watched a few games this season, tonight was utterly dreadful. No plan, the tactics got worse and worse and we got what we deserved – nothing. I now think we’ve got a dinosaur in charge. #BristolCity — Huw (@Huwburt) October 19, 2021

Pearson substitutions were questionable for tonight’s defeat. https://t.co/8RSKbIekkA — Chiddy (@chiddyj) October 19, 2021