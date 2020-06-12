‘He has to start’ – West Brom headache for Slaven Bilic ahead of Birmingham clash: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Grady Diangana will be eager to play a part in West Brom’s push for automatic promotion once the season resumes, after his stay at the Hawthorns was extended by West Ham.

The winger’s loan deal at West Brom has been extended until the end of the season, meaning that the Baggies will have him to choose from once the season gets back underway.

Diangana – who has scored five goals and added six assists since joining on loan from West Ham – has featured only twice in 2020, after limping off with injury against Stoke City in January.

The 22-year-old is back in training now, though, giving Slaven Bilic a selection headache ahead of their clash with Birmingham City next Saturday.

Who should Bilic start with, with Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira and Filip Krovinovic all performing exceptionally well in the second-half of the season?

The FLW team discuss…

Alfie Burns

Potentially, but Diangana is returning to a squad with a wealth of options in the attacking positions.

Bilic has the ability to choose from numerous combinations, and whilst I’m sure that Diangana would feature in his ‘best’ starting XI, there’s going to be the need for rotation in the run-in.

However, having the depth of options that the Baggies do is frightening and the return of Diangana only adds to the belief in me that West Brom are destined for the Premier League.

Whether he’s in or out of the side, he’s going to have an impact.

Ned Holmes

Yes, when he’s fully fit I think he has to start.

Robinson hasn’t been wholly convincing for the Baggies quite yet and just doesn’t give Bilic’s side as much in the final third.

The dynamism and directness that Diangana brings to the West Brom side is undeniable and he has proven what a dangerous player he can be in front of goal – adding five goals and six assists.

The Baggies are a better team with the West Ham loanee on the pitch and he has the capability of creating something out of absolutely nothing.

They will want to hit the ground running when the Championship restarts and Diangana gives them the best chance of doing that.

George Harbey

Albion have a plethora of talent in the middle of the park and in their attacking armory, so they will be hoping to use their squad to full effect when the season returns.

I think the form of Robinson, Pereira and Krovinovic has made people forget about just how good Diangana was at the start of the season – he was absolutely unplayable.

Having him back for the remainder of the season is undeniably a massive boost for Albion, who will still have aspirations of finishing top of the league.

Bilic will ease him back in slowly, I reckon, and stick with the side that was playing before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt.

George Dagless

Absolutely.

He’s been a star this season and will be fully deserving of a Premier League spot next season, either with Albion or with West Ham.

Of course, they can’t rush him but everyone is starting short of fitness and so there’s a good chance he won’t be that far off the pace as he would normally coming back into matches.

I think Albion will be delighted to to be able to bring him back in.