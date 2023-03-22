Seven points off the play-offs with eight matches remaining has Sunderland still, mathematically, in the conversation for the top six in the Championship.

However, in reality Tony Mowbray and the vast majority of the supporter base will have given up hope of a play-off berth being secured.

It has been a season of immense promise for the Black Cats after finally hauling themselves out of League One last term, and the youthful nature of the squad suggests that they will improve in years to come.

Jewison Bennette looks like a very shrewd late summer window signing from Herediano, despite not receiving a run of league starts just yet.

Mowbray has been focussing on the 18-year-old's adaptation to new surroundings and a different style of football, before aiming to fully integrate him as a more crucial player next season.

Mowbray explained some of Bennette's strengths that should see playing time increase in the not too distant future while also shedding light on areas that need improving when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “Hopefully, Jewison will become a stick-on in the team, and you can’t pick a team without him, because he keeps on creating chances and influencing games.

"I thought he was quite bright when he came on against Luton.

“He can eliminate people, he can skip past people and he’s really sharp from standing still to fast.

"Yet he has to learn the positional balance of a team.

"If he’s going to play on the right wing or the left wing, then he has to play there, he can’t end up on the other wing because we’ll get hurt by the defender who’s attacking on his side of the pitch now.

“He just has to learn a bit of positional discipline to help the team because I can see what he brings with the ball, and how talented he is.

"That’ll come over time.”

The Verdict

There will be a restructuring of the attacking contingent on Wearside in the summer as the club look to repair that side of their game.

Ross Stewart should be available to return to the side from the beginning of next term, while Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo will be back at Leeds United and Manchester United respectively after this campaign is completed.

With a strong pre-season under his belt, of which was not available to him last season, Bennette could well prove his worth and become a regular starter under Mowbray, only time will tell.