Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth is facing increasing pressure due to the club's poor start to the season in the Championship.

The team's winless run of five matches and their current position in the table indicate the need for improvement.

Many fans believe that Ainsworth is not the right person for the job and that the club should consider parting ways with him during the upcoming international break.

Pressure is increasing on Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth after the club's poor start to the season in the Championship.

Ainsworth made the move from Wycombe Wanderers to take over at Loftus Road in February, and despite a turbulent start to his reign, he led the R's to survival last season.

The Hoops were widely expected to struggle again this season, and they currently sit 22nd in the table, one point from safety, after picking up just eight points from their first 10 league games.

Ainsworth's side were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road on Tuesday night, extending their winless run to five matches.

The R's are back in action when they host Blackburn Rovers, who have lost their last four league games, on Saturday.

Should QPR stick with Gareth Ainsworth?

FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes the club need to part company with Ainsworth during the upcoming international break.

"To be quite honest, I've had no faith in Ainsworth since he walked through the door," Louis said.

"Anyone knows that this was the total wrong appointment, it was never going to work.

"He nearly took us down last season, we've had some shocking results.

"He's nullified the ability of players such as Ilias Chair, just sticking him on the left.

"We don't have any game plans, there's just no positivity.

"Ainsworth bangs on about 'we create chances, we've looked solid at the back' and things like this, but it's just absolute nonsense.

"We're in the bottom three, the table doesn't lie, and the fact is we've had a shocking start to the season.

"We all knew goals would be a problem, did we sign a striker? No.

"Did we loan anyone? No.

"It's absolutely outrageous, and I just want him gone now because this can't carry on, it's absolutely ridiculous.

"I think after this weekend's game at home to Blackburn, it's obviously an international break, it would be an absolute ideal time to get someone in who could work with the players during this time.

"If we do not beat Blackburn on Saturday, it'll be one win in 21 games at home, that's two off half a season of home games.

"He has to go, there's no excusing it now.

"I'd be absolutely shocked if things were to turn around from here.

"The fans are going to quickly turn again like it did last season.

"I just want him gone, and get someone who can actually get the best out of some of these players because on paper it's not a bad squad and it shouldn't be anywhere near where we are in the table now.

"But I don't have the trust in the board that they're going to make the right decisions, getting rid of Ainsworth in time and then getting someone decent in."

Is Gareth Ainsworth running out of time at QPR?

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for the R's.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Hoops' struggles have continued into the new campaign, and while their performances have arguably deserved more at times, results have been alarming.

Ainsworth has struggled to convince R's fans that he is the right man for the job since his arrival in February, and he will come under increasing scrutiny if results do not improve quickly.

It seems unlikely the Hoops will make a change in the next international break, but it looks like it will be another relegation battle for the club in the year ahead.