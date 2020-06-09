‘He has to go’ – Huddersfield Town forward linked with summer departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town winger Isaac Mbenxa has reportedly been told he can leave the club in the summer, with Belgian side Anderlecht interested in landing his signature according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Mbenza has struggled for consistent game time with the Terriers this term, making just six appearances for Danny Cowley’s side in all competitions.

Huddersfield haven’t found life after the Premier League by any stretch of the imagination either, as they’re currently sat 18th in the Championship table, and just three points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It seems as though it could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead at the club as well, as Cowley looks to move on players that don’t feature in his plans ahead of next season.

Mbenza is seemingly one of those that doesn’t feature in his plans, but should Huddersfield be looking to move him on in the summer or keep hold of him amid Anderlecht’s reported interest?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

I’d move him on.

I think Huddersfield could get in better players that will perform in the Championship under Danny Cowley and that is what they need to do.

If there is a club keen on him, like Anderlecht apparently are, it would make real sense to try and get him out and try and cut their losses because it simply has not worked during his time at the club.

It’s a shame given the expectation that was had of him but I do think sometimes it’s best to move on rather than trying to force the issue.

Sam Rourke:

100% – He has to go.

Mbenza has hardly pulled up trees since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2018, only scoring one goal during his time there.

The 24-year-old is not a player I see being at the forefront of Danny Cowley’s plans at Huddersfield, and if an offer does indeed come in for him, It’d be best to accept it for all parties involved.

My main issue with Mbenza has been where exactly he fits into that Terriers side, with his versatility arguably being a negative, with it not abundantly clear what role suits him best whether it’s up-front or playing out wide.

The player quite simply needs a fresh start away from Huddersfield, as he looks to revitalise his career.

Can you name these hidden ex-Huddersfield Town players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Nick Colgan Lloyd Allinson Ian Bennett Alex Smithies

Ned Holmes:

I think the Terries should look to take advantage of Anderlecht’s interest and shift Mbenza.

The 24-year-old’s time at Huddersfield has been disappointing and he doesn’t seem to be someone that is in Danny Cowley’s plans moving forward.

That’s not to say the winger isn’t a bright prospect but I think the summer is the right time to offload him.

They should look to cash in and invest the money in other parts of their squad.