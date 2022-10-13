“He has to find a way of producing” – Ex-Sunderland player issues stern verdict on Manchester United loanee

Former Sunderland defender Phil Babb believes that Amad Diallo has all the tools to succeed as a Sunderland player, despite enduring a difficult start to life on Wearside.

The Ivorian was seen as somewhat of a coup for the Black Cats this summer when he was acquired on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, with several clubs across Europe defeated by the Championship outfit to the winger’s signature.

For a player who cost the Red Devils an initial €25 million from Atalanta in 2020 and has scored for them in the UEFA Europa League, a lot has been expected of the 20-year-old upon his arrival at the Stadium of Light.

Quiz: Do Sunderland and Newcastle United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both were formed in 1879 Yes No

However, Diallo is yet to make a serious impression for Tony Mowbray’s side, and furthermore has only started one game for the Black Cats.

That came as a striker against Blackpool in a goalless draw, with Sunderland really lacking any out-and-out centre-forwards right now due to injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, so Diallo has not had a chance to start yet in his favoured position on the right flank.

Despite a tough start to his temporary stint in the North East, ex-Sunderland defender Phil Babb believes that the best is yet to come from Diallo, with everything he is currently going through being a learning curve.

“First of all, he’s a fantastic player who has a lot of skill and pace,” Babb told OLBG.

“I think the fact that Antony has come in and done well on that right-hand side for Manchester United doesn’t help.

“It’s the position Amad Diallo wants to be in where he can chop in on his left foot. But I can’t stress how important he has to grasp this loan move.

“He’s going to be playing in a wet and windy winter where he’ll be coming to some horrible places in the Championship on a Tuesday night, but it will toughen him up because it’s a tough playground; he will learn quicker and improve his final product.

“I’ve heard Tony Mowbray talk about him, the sky is the limit for this talent, but he has to find a way of producing whether that’s goals or assists – he has to have that end product as well as the flicks and tricks.

“I think that’s what is missing from him, but he’ll learn a lot and come the end of the season he will have bulked up and realised how difficult it is to play English football regardless of the level.”

The Verdict

Diallo has clearly shown something at Old Trafford since his arrival there to be included a number of times in senior action, but the fact he wasn’t getting enough minutes was a reason why Sunderland were allowed to take him for the season.

There has been a lot of disruption though since he has walked in through the door that hasn’t been his fault, and it’s meant that Mowbray has had to turn to systems that don’t necessarily suit Diallo’s abilities.

When Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart are back though, we may start to see the best of the Ivorian in a Sunderland shirt, and let’s not forget the Championship is a tough league to acclimatise you if you aren’t a physical player.

There is a sense that Diallo will eventually come good – it’s just a matter of when, not if.