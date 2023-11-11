Frank Lampard has emerged as a serious contender to become the next Norwich City manager.

It has been reported in the last week that the Canaries are considering an approach for the 45-year-old in the event that they look to replace David Wagner.

Wagner is currently under a lot of pressure after a horrendous run of form in recent weeks.

Norwich have lost their last four in a row, as well as five of their last six, which has dropped them into the bottom half of the Championship table.

The Norfolk outfit are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, but sit eight points adrift of the play-off positions.

Would Frank Lampard be a good managerial appointment for Norwich?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Lampard needs to choose his next club wisely after the disasters he fared at Everton and Chelsea.

However, he has claimed that the former England midfielder could be a success at Carrow Road and that ultimately only time will tell.

“Norwich City have lost five of their last six games, which has seen them drop to 17th in the Championship, eight points off the play-off places after the positive start to the season, and the great recruitment done early on,” Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

“Norwich’s season is in danger of running flat.

“David Wagner is certainly under pressure.

“Now as a consequence, other managers out of work get linked with the job.

“One such name being linked with the job is Frank Lampard.

“The next job Frank takes he has to deliver, so he has to be careful which job he takes.

“I never like talking about the replacements for a manager who is still in work, but it’s understandable given Norwich’s struggles.

“I think Frank can do well in management, and so why not give him another chance?

“If the post became available, then why not give Frank the opportunity? And only time will tell if that is the right call.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich have fallen to 17th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Another defeat could be enough to spell the end of Wagner’s tenure in charge of the first team, a post he has held since January of this year.

Norwich Sporting Director Stuart Webber has been replaced by Ben Knapper, who could have a major decision to make in his first week in the role when he starts on Monday.

Should Norwich City stick with David Wagner?

Defeat to Cardiff on Saturday could be the end for Wagner at Norwich, as very few managers can survive five losses in a row.

The team showed a lot of promise in the early weeks of this season, but that has all disappeared with their recent form.

Lampard would be a big name to replace the 52-year-old, but wouldn’t be the most enticing arrival based on his previous track record.

The arrival of Knapper could be the start of a new approach for Norwich, so it will be interesting to see if he does chase a big name like Lampard as a replacement for Wagner, whose departure is looking more and more inevitable.