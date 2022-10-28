“He has that understanding” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Burnley key figure

From the very first evening of the Championship season it became apparent that Burnley were going to be unrecognisable from the side that were relegated from the Premier League in 2021/22.

The Clarets brought in a host of exciting attacking players from a range of backgrounds in the summer, and the vast majority of them have hit the ground running to push the club up towards the automatic promotion places.

Keeping hold of the likes of Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill has also been important, while Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins and Nick Pope departed and just over a third of the way through the campaign, the Clarets may well be the team to beat.

There have already been a number of managerial changes in the Premier League this season while Wolverhampton Wanderers are still yet to appoint a successor to Bruno Lage.

Pressure may increase on the likes of Jesse Marsch at Leeds United, Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton and Frank Lampard at Everton in the coming months, with Vincent Kompany gaining admirers by the week.

A Premier League dugout does not seem far away for the Belgian and the Clarets may have to fight to keep their manager before the season is complete.

When asked if he can see top-flight clubs turning to Kompany this season, Carlton Palmer said: “Wouldn’t surprise me.

“Because of the style of play, they’re playing like Premier League teams do, he has that understanding, he’s had that education, he did a fantastic job at Anderlecht and now he is at Burnley.

“They’re playing a brand of football that would grace the Premier League.”