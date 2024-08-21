This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Although it is early days, it has taken new Sunderland manager, Regis Le Bris, no time at all to stamp his mark on the Wearside club.

The Frenchman was announced as manager at the end of June, following a run of 124 days without a manager. Mike Dodds had been in temporary charge of the Black Cats while the hierarchy carried out an extensive search for a new boss. During Dodds's torrid spell, the club plummeted down the table and finished in 16th position.

Will Still was the long-running favourite to become the new Black Cats boss. However, Still opted for a move to RC Lens, which led to a series of names linked with the vacant position.

Eventually, Le Bris was announced as manager. Although fans were apprehensive about the appointment, considering his relegation with FC Lorient, it has not taken him long to win over the Sunderland faithful.

Le Bris already winning over Wearside

Despite it being early into the Frenchman's tenure, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Travis Martin, has been really impressed with the football that Le Bris has brought to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Football League World, Travis said: "He has really impressed me with the way in which he conducts himself in the media and the way in which he speaks to the staff and the way in which he conducted himself after the defeat in the cup as well.

"In wins and defeats, he seems to be very composed and leader-like. Sunderland fans would have been sick of Dodds ball and then Beale ball last season. We seemed to be hopeless, playing the ball down the left-hand side, hoping Jack Clarke would pull out a magic trick every time he got the ball, and that was Sunderland’s tactic for the best part of nine months.

"But it does seem to be a return to flowing, energetic, high-pressing, attacking football, which will get the Stadium of Light rocking every week. It was almost because of that style of play that got Sunderland their second goal and the supporters were almost the twelfth man on the weekend. As soon as one went in, we almost knew that the second one was just about to come in straight afterward.

"We were pressing just as high as the forward line. It was really good and really refreshing to see, and he seems to have won the fans over already, even though he, as we know, wasn’t first choice at the start of the season. It shows his ability to implement that style of play to benefit the fans, but it's proven to be really positively impacting the players as well. It’s making use of their abilities as young, energetic, skillful, talented players, whose strengths lie in their offensive ability.

"All the players clearly enjoy working under him and even though they won 4-0, the manager will pick out things that they can go out and work on or go and improve on for the next game and, of course, that’s a positive. If the young boys continue to progress, and it seems that the squad isn’t any dissimilar to the one at the end of last season, receptive and willing to listen to constructive feedback and improve."

For fans of Sunderland, it has been a pleasure to see a return to the attacking, free-flowing style of football which led to Sunderland's Championship play-off finish two seasons ago.

Under former boss Tony Mowbray, the team were encouraged to express their attacking talents. This led to an exciting brand of football, which got the best out of the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

However, since Mowbray's departure, the Black Cats failed to replicate their attacking brand of football and looked lost under Micheal Beale and Dodds. It is testament to Clarke that he was able to shine in a free-falling side last season.

Under Le Bris, things have changed, and encouragingly, the Black Cats have put in two formidable performances in what were viewed as two tough games. Against Cardiff City, the Wearsiders looked assured and were devastating on the counter. While against Wednesday, the Black Cats were simply unplayable.

Le Bris' style seems perfect for the attacking players that Sunderland possess. In transition, players like Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have got the ball forward and allowed the likes of Roberts, Clarke and Eliezer Mayenda to work their magic up front.

Indeed, there will be tougher tests for Le Bris, but up to this point, fans have all the reason to be excited about life under the Frenchman.

Regis Le Bris' statistics as Sunderland manager - per FootyStats Games 3 Wins 2 Draws 0 Losses 1 Win percentage 66.67% Points per game 2 Goals per game 2 Goals conceded per game 0.67

Related Sheffield Wednesday star performance must not change Sunderland’s transfer plans: View Although Eliezer Mayenda produced a man of the match performance against Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland should still push on with signing a striker.

With life under Le Bris just commencing, it might be too early for Sunderland fans to get too carried away.

However, in the Black Cats' opening Championship matches, the team looked unplayable and their brand of free-flowing football brought smiles back to the faces of the Sunderland faithful.

With trickier games to come against Burnley and Portsmouth, Le Bris cannot be judged just yet, but the future does look promising on Wearside.