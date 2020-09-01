This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts according to The Times.

Roberts found regular game time hard to come by in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad last season, as the Whites won promotion back into the Premier League.

The Welshman made 23 appearances in all competitions, although the majority of those outings were from the substitutes bench.

With Leeds winning promotion into the Premier League, it seems as though Roberts is only going to be pushed further down the pecking order in Bielsa’s plans.

Spanish striker Rodrigo has already arrived at Elland Road to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the Leeds team, which could hint that Roberts could be on the move in the near future.

Derby finished tenth in the Championship last season, and will be looking to mount a real challenge for a timely promotion back into the top-flight themselves this term.

But would Roberts be a good signing by Phillip Cocu’s side, and is he needed by the Rams?

We discuss…..

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a top, top signing.

Roberts has struggled with injuries ever since his arrival at Leeds United, but is a player that has shown he has real quality and ability to perform in the second tier.

The attacker offers real versatility with him able to operate in multiple positions in the attacking line, and as reports are suggesting, Derby want to use him centrally as a main striker, which is a perfect move for me.

He’s mobile, clever and has an eye for a goal and given a lengthy run in the Rams’ first-team, I could see him excelling.

However, in truth, I just can’t see Leeds parting ways with him comfortably.

George Dagless:

I think he’d be a good signing.

Adding some attacking players would make sense for Derby this summer with the opportunities the likes of Wayne Rooney can create for them.

I already think Derby have some good attacking players in their side but adding Roberts would be a good idea because I think he has real quality.

The one issue that would need considering is his fitness record but if the Rams can get some assurances over that then it’s absolutely worth a look.

Indeed, Leeds might not be able to offer him massive amounts of minutes this season so it’s worth a look on his part too.

Jacob Potter:

This would be an excellent signing for the Rams.

Roberts hasn’t had much time to impress for Leeds, as Marcelo Bielsa has relied on Patrick Bamford for the majority of his time with the club to date.

With the Whites preparing for life back in the Premier League, Roberts will only be pushed further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Rodrigo has recently signed for the club, which could hint that Roberts could be moved on in the future, and I think Derby could be the ideal move for him.