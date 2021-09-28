‘He has lost the plot’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Warnock stamps authority

Neil Warnock is set to make a host of changes tonight as his Middlesbrough side look to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Neil Warnock, whose side have lost three of their last four games and won only once in their last seven attempts in the league.

Warnock’s summer imports from abroad have failed to deliver, too.

The manager has admitted that James Lea-Siliki is “nowhere near fit enough” after he arrived on loan from Rennes in the summer.

Martin Payero, who was brought in from Argentine side Banfield, has also struggled, with Warnock admitting that he is unsure of the midfielder’s best position.

With both of those comments in mind, Warnock has suggested that he is set to do his own thing tonight as Sheffield United visit the Riverside.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: “I think I’ve just got to pick what I think is my best team now, and not worry about anything else.

“I think I’ve probably worried too much about getting people fit, but I don’t think I should do that anymore now. I think I should just pick my team and if people get fit, great, if they don’t, they won’t get in the team.

“I made up my mind what my team was going to be about five o’clock on Sunday morning. I made up my mind which way I was going to go. I told my two assistants that was the way I was going to go and they wouldn’t change my mind, and they haven’t done.”

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to his comments…

Neither have been great but the Payero thing baffles me. He's a young lad, thousands of miles from home, without his family in a foreign country where he doesn't speak the language. Interesting man management to throw him under the bus after *1* league start. — Boweselecta (@EojSewob) September 28, 2021

It always going to be an issue once Scott came in. We are clearly bringing in players who he has identified. Then again you can't knock Norwich's recruitment. I would argue Uche / Crooks / Lumley / Bamba and Pelts are very much 'Warnock' players. The rest are anyone's guess. — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 28, 2021

Lost faith in a player who has played one game's worth of minutes? Howson and the defenders had more touches of the ball against Reading than Payero has had in the entirety of his league minutes with us. Maybe if the ball wasn't flying over his head, he could do something. — Liam Wilson (@wilsoncgp) September 28, 2021

Plays Payero, hardly gets a touch as we basically bypassed the midfield all game. Can’t think of him getting the ball at his feet once. — Marc Bould (@bould_marc) September 28, 2021

He's done it his way all the way through and look where we are. — Simmo649 (@Simmo649) September 28, 2021

Bloke's losing the plot. Guaranteed we'll get beat tonight whilst he's doing it 'his way'. — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) September 28, 2021

payero can be a good signing but warnock will never allow him to thrive as he isn’t his player- it’s time this dinosaur and his suck ups left this club and we got a forward thinking manager in – he has lost the plot and is outdated in his formations and tactics — neil cave (@maccarone11) September 28, 2021