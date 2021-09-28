Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘He has lost the plot’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Warnock stamps authority

Published

3 mins ago

on

Neil Warnock is set to make a host of changes tonight as his Middlesbrough side look to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Neil Warnock, whose side have lost three of their last four games and won only once in their last seven attempts in the league.

Warnock’s summer imports from abroad have failed to deliver, too.

The manager has admitted that James Lea-Siliki is “nowhere near fit enough” after he arrived on loan from Rennes in the summer.

Martin Payero, who was brought in from Argentine side Banfield, has also struggled, with Warnock admitting that he is unsure of the midfielder’s best position.

With both of those comments in mind, Warnock has suggested that he is set to do his own thing tonight as Sheffield United visit the Riverside.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: “I think I’ve just got to pick what I think is my best team now, and not worry about anything else.

“I think I’ve probably worried too much about getting people fit, but I don’t think I should do that anymore now. I think I should just pick my team and if people get fit, great, if they don’t, they won’t get in the team.

“I made up my mind what my team was going to be about five o’clock on Sunday morning. I made up my mind which way I was going to go. I told my two assistants that was the way I was going to go and they wouldn’t change my mind, and they haven’t done.”

Here, we take a look at Boro fans' reactions to his comments…


