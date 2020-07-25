‘He has it all’ – Swansea City favourite discusses the impact of on-loan Liverpool star Rhian Brewster

Swansea City’s Andre Ayew has hailed the impact of on-loan Liverpool man Rhian Brewster, ahead of their Championship play-off clash with Brentford tomorrow.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form since the restart. He’s now managed 10 goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Swans, with six of those coming since the restart.

Speaking to www.swanseacity.com about the impact and form of Brewster, Ayew was not shy in his praise:

“Rhian has everything to play for. He has goals, he has speed, and he has power. He is still young, and he has a few things to learn and improve on, but when we are talking about a pure finisher and talent in front of the goal, he has it all.

“He has everything a striker needs to get, and that is very important. When you are 19 or 20, and you see the season he has had. If he continues to work hard, he is going to be a top, top player.”

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The Championship season was finished in a hurry due to the break in football. Teams had to cram nine games into the space of a month and now Swansea have two more to play, with a potential invitation to Wembley on the cards.

“The fact he’s playing games every three days is teaching him a lot,” explained Ayew. “He’s learning to cope with it and playing week in, week out, which isn’t easy as the Championship is hard. He’s coped with it really well.

“Like every player he’s had ups and downs, but he’s scoring goals and playing well. I’m happy for him. He has big ambitions and I pray for him to be able to get this club up by his goals.”

Swansea host Brentford in the first of their two play-off ties against Thomas Frank’s side, and they’ll go into it in good spirits after capping their season with a 4-1 win at Reading.

The verdict

Brewster has had a fine season under Steve Cooper, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be any closer to the Liverpool line-up. Instead, he could return to Swansea or any other Championship outfit next season – a full loan season in the Championship could bring even more quality out of Brewster.