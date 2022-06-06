“He has had a brilliant season” – Wolves set price tag on Nottingham Forest transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves have set a price tag on Morgan Gibbs-White in anticipation of transfer interest this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, it will cost a club at least £25 million to secure the services of the 22-year old.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Southampton have been linked with a move for the Wolves player, should he not sign a new deal to keep him at the Molineux.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on the £25 million figure, and if it would be a worthwhile price to pay for the exciting young forward…

Ned Holmes

£25 million is a lot of money to spend on a player that is yet to prove his quality at Premier League level but I do think it might be worth it in this case.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been phenomenal while on loan in the Championship in the last two seasons – particularly last term – and at just 22, has surely got a huge future ahead of him.

He’s got the potential to become a top-level Premier League player and a real game-changer from midfield.

With that in mind and given the fact his contract runs until 2024, you can understand Wolves wanting £25 million for him.

It’s a lot of money but I wouldn’t criticise a club for paying it.

Carla Devine

You can understand why Wolves have set a price tag this high for Morgan Gibbs-White and in fairness, he has had a brilliant season scoring 12 goals and contributing ten assists in 37 games this year.

However, I think this price tag seems a bit too high for a player lacking Premier League experience and with only one solid Championship season under his belt.

Although he has played a season of Premier League football, given how long ago it now was it doesn’t seem fair that it’s reflected in the price.

Of course, Bruno Lage is keen to keep the player on his own books and therefore setting a high asking price deters other teams from making a move.

However, I do feel as though this fee is too high and should Gibbs-White turn down a new contract with Wolves, they may have to be open to lowering this.

Marcus Ally

Gibbs-White’s performances in the Championship this season were of such a high standard, that not many have concerns over his ability to step up to being a regular in the top-flight.

The 22-year-old has two seasons remaining on his deal at Molineux, and for that reason Wolves should not accept any less than £25 million for his services.

If Gibbs-White’s potential suitors deem that to be too high of a price tag, Wolves should stand their ground and include the 22-year-old in their first team plans for next season.

Wolves were very uninspiring in the attacking third in 2021/22, and Gibbs-White would make them far more dangerous opposition heading into next season under Bruno Lage.