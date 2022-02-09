‘He has got so much’ – Wayne Rooney singles out Derby County star after performance v Hull

Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Festy Ebosele following his standout performance last night.

Ebosele scored as Derby County claimed a 3-1 win over Hull City on Tuesday evening.

The Derby boss singled out Ebosele for his performance, praising his overall game as well as his athleticism and how much work he has put into improving his game in training.

“He has got so much. He has still, obviously, got a lot more to learn and a lot of improvement to make but you can see his development since the start of the season,” said Rooney, via the Irish Independent.

“Not just technically – he is raw and quick and can beat a player – but his fitness levels have improved massively as well. It is a credit to how he has been training,” Rooney said.

“I’m really happy and I thought the performance was very good.”

Rooney admitted he was concerned in the early stages about Ebosele’s performance, but that he then later grew into the game quite well.

“I actually didn’t feel we started that well in the first 10 minutes, maybe, but then after that we grew into it,” added the 36-year old.

“We felt we could cause them problems down the sides and we did that. We asked Festy Ebosele to stay out wide and to try and isolate them and get into one-on-one situations; we did that brilliantly.

“With a bit more care with the final cross and final pass we could have got a few more goals, but I thought it was a very good performance overall.”

Last night’s victory took Derby to within four points of safety as they club battles against relegation into League One.

Derby received a 21-points deduction penalty as punishment for going into administration in September.

Despite that penalty, Rooney’s side have found the form to claw their way back to within the likes of Reading and Cardiff City.

Up next for Derby is a trip to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough on February 12.

The Verdict

It was a fantastic performance from Ebosele, and to receive praise from Rooney will be a massive boost for his confidence.

At 19, Ebosele has shown glimpses of being a really special talent and Derby have really facilitated his development as a player.

He is yet another example of how Rooney has done a great job of utilising young players during this difficult time for the club.

If Ebosele can continue with these performances then he may even earn his first callup to the senior national team this coming March.