Sheffield Wednesday are set for a nervy end to the season as they battle to stay in the league under boss Danny Rohl.

The fact they are even in with a shout of survival is down to the quality of the German head coach, who has transformed the Owls since his appointment. So, the fans will be dreaming of a brighter future if they do remain in the Championship.

However, no matter what division the club are in, there are a lot of major decisions looming over the current squad, with a whole host of players out of contract in the summer, with defender Dominic Iorfa one of those.

Dominic Iorfa’s Sheffield Wednesday future

The 28-year-old joined Wednesday back in 2019, and he has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club, which has included many highs and lows over the years.

The current campaign has been a difficult one for Iorfa, with injuries restricting the impact he could make.

But, he is now back fit, and he will hope to play a key role under Rohl during the run-in, both to help the team stay in the league, and to prove he warrants an extension at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday Players Out of Contract in 2024 (Source: Transfermarkt) Dominic Iorfa Di'Shon Bernard Will Vaulks Cameron Dawson Josh Windass Barry Bannan Liam Palmer Ciaran Brennan Lee Gregory

Obviously, a lot of different factors come into play when discussing Iorfa’s future, and it may not be financially possible to keep him if the club does drop to the third tier.

Yet, speaking to FLW, Wednesday fan pundit Callum made it clear that from a football perspective, keeping the former Wolves man around is a no-brainer.

“Dom is a unique defender really. He’s got everything you could ask for someone who is trying to play Championship football. He’s fast, he’s strong, the only issue is maybe his ability on the ball, but I can see that improving under Rohl.

“So, I think he is someone who should be kept on really, and fit him in that defence. I think we’ve missed him since he’s been injured, and he will be important when he comes back.”

Sheffield Wednesday prepare for huge few months

Unsurprisingly, no decision is likely to be made on Iorfa, or any other out-of-contract player, until the club knows what league they’re playing in.

That’s the sensible approach here, but you get the feeling that most fans would agree with Callum’s assessment of Iorfa, as he would be one that they should try to keep around.

As he explains, Iorfa is a very good defender, with his athleticism also useful in allowing the team to play a higher line, so he should be suited to what Rohl wants.

Of course, the fact his deal is running out means that Iorfa will be able to decide his next move, and he may have more offers on the table in the coming months. But, he will see what Rohl is doing with the club, and it could be an exciting project to be part of if they do stay up.

Ultimately, there’s a massive few months ahead for Wednesday, but any decisions on the futures of individuals will have to wait until the summer.