“He has got a bright future” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts to 22-year-old’s start at the Canaries

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship last season, it was up to manager Dean Smith to re-shape the side ahead of the new campaign in the hope of creating a team that could go straight back up to the the top flight.

One of the signings they announced this summer was 22-year-old Marcelino Nunez from Universidad Catolica in his native Chile.

It was a signing that came somewhat out of the blue with fans not quite sure what to expect from the midfielder who has ten caps for his country.

So far this season, the player has made seven league appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist too.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes for his verdict on the player so far: “I’m a big fan of Nunez. I think he’s only young as well, 20, 22, something like that, spent big money on him I think two or three million.

“Obviously he was unknown and we didn’t really know what to expect but he came in instantly and impressed. He’s got sort of Buendia vibes but obviously plays a little bit more deep but I think we’ve got a lot more to come from him.

“He’s going to be a big part of our squad and I look forward to him getting a few more goals and assists but he has got a bright future.”

10 simple facts that every Norwich City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were Norwich founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912

The Verdict:

Many probably didn’t know what to expect from Nunez when he arrived at Carrow Road this summer which is understandable given his lack of experience in a league like the Championship.

However, the 22-year-old has started the season on a really positive note having already got a goal and assist under his belt. There is a long season ahead so fans will be expecting him to keep up his standard and push more but it certainly shows positive signs.

At a young age you can imagine he has room to develop his game further and the adaptation to the Championship doesn’t seem to have caused him too many issues so as Zeke says, there’s no reason why he won’t have a big future ahead.