“He has fizzled out completely” – Middlesbrough fan pundit offers verdict on Alex Mowatt

As Chris Wilder looked to strengthen his Middlesbrough side over the summer transfer window, he completed the loan signing of Alex Mowatt from West Brom on a season long deal.

Since joining the club, the midfielder has made 11 appearances for Boro but missed out on the first games after Wilder had departed the club.

The 27-year-old re-entered the squad against Wigan coming on as a substitute for 15 minutes but on Saturday he was back in the starting 11 as his side drew 0-0 with Huddersfield.

Interim boss Leo Percovich took him off at half-time though opting to bring on Hayden Hackney in his place.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on Mowatt’s performance at the weekend and she said: “Alex Mowatt has shown very little to stake a claim to get back into that Middlesbrough midfield on a consistent basis.

“It was a surprise to see him replace Hayden Hackey in the starting 11 for the Huddersfield game because he’s been a non-event since probably his third game in a Middlesbrough shirt.

“He just doesn’t really stand out and he reminds me a little bit of when we had George Saville, a lot of people were asking the exact same question of what does he offer this Middlesbrough team? And Alex Mowatt is getting the same questions.

“He was slow and ponderous and too safe in possession and it is a shame because I do think he started well but he has fizzled out completely and I don’t think he gets back into that Middlesbrough side for the foreseeable.”

The Verdict:

Although he started the season on a good note, it’s clear that players weren’t performing enough under Chris Wilder and as a result they found themselves in the relegation places.

Percovich clearly didn’t seem to be that fond of him as a player and given he has a lack of contributions on the pitch, that’s not an unreasonable stance.

Now Michael Carrick has been announced as manager, he will no doubt be keen to judge how the players do in training before making any decisions.

However, Mowatt will have to show a lot more if he wants a place in the line-up going forward.