“He has everything” – Norwich City fan pundit identifies exciting youngster who could make it to the “top”

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Dean Smith was hard at work throughout the summer transfer window trying to add the right players to his Norwich City team that can help them push towards promotion this year.

Smith made some strong signings this summer and his side are in good form – sat second in the league having won five of their eight league games so far.

However, it’s not all new signings that are having an impact this season with players from the inside of the club doing well and the Norwich boss has shown he’s not afraid to use youngsters in his side.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes which young more platy at the club he’s most excited about right now.

He said: “I’m most excited about [Andrew] Omobamidele because, I think he’s recently turned 20, and he’s a very exciting defender.

“He has everything to, I think, make it all the way to the top.

“I don’t think it’ll be too long before a big club comes in and buys him for big money because obviously, we sold [Ben] Godfrey for I think £20/25million and Omobamidele is much better than him so I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re looking at £30/40million in the next year or two.

“He’s a very, very good defender.”

The Verdict:

Omobamidele certainly looks to be a very exciting player so far and given the fact he’s already playing regular football in the Championship at 20 years old, you can imagine he’s only going to get better.

Not only is he proving to be a solid defender, but he has already scored a goal this season oo showing he can contribute to his team’s performance across the field making him an exciting player.

If the Canaries gain promotion this season, they may be able to keep hold of him for a while longer but should he have a strong season, as Zeke says, you can imagine they’ll be plenty of interest in him this summer.