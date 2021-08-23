‘He has chosen Sunderland’ – Sky Sports presenter makes transfer admission on in-demand EFL forward

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison has reportedly chosen Sunderland as his next destination, according to Sky Sports’ Tom White, in an interview on the Roker Rapport podcast.

Jebbison has made five senior appearances for the Blades, but has found regular game time hard to come by with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side this season, with the newly-appointed boss opting to turn to more experienced options in attack this term.

The likes of Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Sunderland have all been credited with interest in signing the 18-year-old, whilst Jebbison is believed to have rejected a loan move to Belgian side Beerschot.

Speaking on the Roker Rapport podcast, Sky Sports presenter Tom White revealed that Jebbison has chosen Sunderland as his next destination, but the Black Cats are believed to be waiting until they’ve moved on Will Grigg, before confirming a deal for the Sheffield United youngster.

“From the Sheffield United side of things, someone has said that Jebbison has many clubs to choose from. Sunderland are one of which and I believe the reason he hasn’t actually made his decision yet publically is because he has chosen Sunderland but we are waiting to let go of Grigg.

“So we’ll see what happens with that one but the point is that if Grigg goes, a striker will come in.”

Sunderland are currently sat fifth in the League One table, and will be hoping they can make a serious push for promotion back into the Championship this season, whilst under the watchful eye of Lee Johnson.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sunderland's transfer dealings over the years?

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False

The Verdict:

This is an interesting admission from White.

Jebbison could certainly benefit from a loan move elsewhere this summer, with it being highly unlikely that he’ll feature for the Sheffield United first-team anytime soon, as Slavisa Jokanovic has more experienced options available to him this summer.

It’s understandable that he’s keen on a move to the Stadium of Light with Sunderland, as the Black Cats are likely to be in contention to win promotion into the Championship this term.

But they’re clearly keen to move on Will Grigg before confirming any more for Jebbison, so it’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead for this potential agreement.