‘He has all the qualities’ – Should Aston Villa make summer move for 11-goal EFL player amid Lee Hendrie comments? The verdict

AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma would be a good signing for Aston Villa this summer, according to former player Lee Hendrie.

Hendrie, who played for the Midlands club between 1994 and 2007, exclusively told FLW that the Belgian winger would represent a worthwhile punt from the Championship after an impressive season.

Danjuma struggled to make an impact in his first season at the Vitality Stadium, spending half the season injured but made 14 appearances without a goal contribution.

The 24-year-old has really come into his own though in the Championship as a regular player, scoring 11 times and assisting a further five goals in 27 outings.

Danjuma may be ready to make that step back up to the Premier League and with his goalscoring record this season there’s bound to be interest from top flight clubs – but would he be a good fit for Villa?

Our writers have had their say on the matter…

Phil Spencer

This would be a good addition for Aston Villa.

Dean Smith loves attacking players who can bring pace and technical quality to the side and Arnaut Danjuma certainly brings that.

16 goal involvements this term is pretty impressive for the Bournemouth man and it’s only right that he’s attracting significant interest.

Whether he’d be a first team regular with Aston Villa, however, remains to be seen.

Danjuma certainly deserves a chance at Premier League level though, and Villa Park would definitely be a good place to get that.

Ned Holmes

I’m not completely convinced by this one.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s an awful lot to like about Danjuma and he’s deserving of a chance in the Premier League.

But for me, I’d question whether they need to sign another winger of his ilk.

I don’t think he’s dissimilar to Traore, El Ghazi or Trezeguet – and I don’t think he’s a big improvement on that trio.

It’s unlikely to be that cheap for Villa to sign him, so I think they should look elsewhere.

Sam Rourke

There’s no doubting he’d be a great signing.

He’s a class act and has shone in the Championship with Bournemouth this season, and he has all the qualities of a top-flight footballer.

He showcased his talents in the Premier League last season and I think with or without the Cherries, he’ll be playing in the top-flight next term.

For Villa, as aforementioned he’d be a great signing but I don’t see it being a priority for them.

I imagine there are other positions they’ll want to strengthen further rather than out wide, with Dean Smith’s side already possessing a lot of wingers with the likes of El-Ghazi, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore among those competing for starting berths.

Bournemouth will command a sizeable sum for Danjuma too, so you’d imagine there are other clubs who need him more than Villa.