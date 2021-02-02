Derby County
‘He has all the ability’ – Derby County pull of transfer coup for Manchester City man: The verdict
Derby County completed a late deadline day signing by completing a deal for Patrick Roberts.
The Manchester City man had spent the first half of the season on loan with Midddlesbrough but cut his spell short in order to complete a short-term switch to Pride Park.
The 23-year-old will be determined to show his talents under the leadership of Wayne Rooney, but is a move to the Rams the right thing for the player?
The team at FLW have their say…
Chris Thorpe
I like the player a lot, I’ve seen him progress from Wimbledon’s academy to Fulham’s and then onto Manchester City, so I think it’s about time he starts making an impact in the English game again.
Derby is a good move for him and I think Rooney will be keen to slot him into his favoured position on the right-hand side as this will allow Roberts to cut inside and do damage on his left foot.
He has all the ability to be a success but I think he will only fulfill his true potential when he leaves Manchester City permanently.
Speaking of which if he impresses at Pride Park, the Rams may well make the move permanent and I for one would like to see that.
Jacob Potter
This could prove to be an excellent bit of business.
Roberts really impressed me earlier in his career whilst with Fulham, but his career has stalled in recent years since moving to Manchester City.
His spell with Middlesbrough was a forgetful one, and he’ll have a point to prove in the Championship now with Derby.
The Rams needed strength in depth moving into the second-half of the season, and Roberts will provide them with that.
If he can find confidence in himself in front of goal, then Derby will surely have no problem in pulling themselves further clear of the relegation zone this term.
Sam Rourke
There is a really good player in Patrick Roberts, but for some reason or another we’ve not seen him in full flow at Middlesbrough.
He’s a good signing for Derby in my eyes, and will provide Rooney with an alternative solution in the final third.
The 23-year-old is able to operate in various positions, on either flank or through the middle and I really like the idea of Jozwiak on the right, and Roberts on the left.
Of course, it’s going to take time for Roberts to emulate his previous good form at Pride Park after a stop-start stint at Boro so Rooney will have to be patient.
But, we’ve already seen the impact that Rooney has had in galvanising certain players in that Rams team and you’d expect him to do the same with Roberts.