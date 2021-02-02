‘He has all the ability’ – Derby County pull of transfer coup for Manchester City man: The verdict

Jacob Potter

This could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

Roberts really impressed me earlier in his career whilst with Fulham, but his career has stalled in recent years since moving to Manchester City.

His spell with Middlesbrough was a forgetful one, and he’ll have a point to prove in the Championship now with Derby.

The Rams needed strength in depth moving into the second-half of the season, and Roberts will provide them with that.

If he can find confidence in himself in front of goal, then Derby will surely have no problem in pulling themselves further clear of the relegation zone this term.

Sam Rourke

There is a really good player in Patrick Roberts, but for some reason or another we’ve not seen him in full flow at Middlesbrough.

He’s a good signing for Derby in my eyes, and will provide Rooney with an alternative solution in the final third.

The 23-year-old is able to operate in various positions, on either flank or through the middle and I really like the idea of Jozwiak on the right, and Roberts on the left.

Of course, it’s going to take time for Roberts to emulate his previous good form at Pride Park after a stop-start stint at Boro so Rooney will have to be patient.

But, we’ve already seen the impact that Rooney has had in galvanising certain players in that Rams team and you’d expect him to do the same with Roberts.