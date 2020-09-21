‘He fits the criteria’ – Middlesbrough weigh up transfer move for left-sider: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among an array of Championship sides keeping tabs on AFC Wimbledon defender Nesta Guiness-Walker, as per TEAMTalk.

The 20-year-old left-back is emerging as one of the Dons’ most influential assets with him adept both offensively and defensively down the left-flank.

He made 27 appearances for the League One side last season, becoming one of the club’s most consistent players ever since his arrival from non-league outfit Met Police.

So, what do you make of this from a Boro perspective? Would he be a good potential addition for Neil Warnock’s side?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

It’s quite clear that the Boro squad needs some TLC over the coming weeks.

Marvin Johnson is the current left-back option for Neil Warnock, but there’s probably the need for a little bit more competition to come in there.

I believe that Johnson is short-term option there, so someone like Guinness-Walker could come in as a long-term solution for Boro to carry them beyond 2021.

He’s got some really strong attributes, particularly going forwards, which means he could probably take this next step in the EFL with little fuss.

If the price is right, it’s the type of deal Boro fans will be able to get on board with.

Jacob Potter

He fits the criteria of a player that Middlesbrough need.

Guinness-Walker is a direct full-back that likes to be a threat in attacking areas of the pitch, so you can understand why Middlesbrough are looking at signing him.

Neil Warnock already has some strong options available to him at full-back, but competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager.

I’m not sure whether Guinness-Walker would be a regular starter, but this could be a decent signing for the future.

I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Guinness-Walker, and I think he could prove to be a smart signing for Boro before the summer transfer window closes.

George Dagless

Potentially yeah.

I think Middlesbrough are right to be looking at young players that are impressing in the EFL and Guinness-Walker appears to be on a good trajectory.

He’s done well for the Dons after working and impressing in non-league and has got plenty in his locker that makes him a modern full-back.

Middlesbrough perhaps need another option there with George Friend moving on earlier in the summer window and this could be a shrewd bit of business.