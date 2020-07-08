‘He fits the bill’ – Stoke City looking to beat Celtic in transfer pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are interested in signing Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, according to reports from the Daily Record.

Motherwell are said to have been made aware of Michael O’Neill’s interest in the player, who made only two appearances throughout the whole of 2019/20 due to injury problems.

Turnbull was close to moving to Celtic for £3m last summer, before doctors discovered a potentially career-ending knee injury during his medical at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon is still keen on the player, it is claimed, but is set to monitor Turnbull’s progress before making a decision, after the SPFL transfer window was extended to October.

With Stoke looking to catch Celtic napping, though, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at the bet365 Stadium…

George Dagless

It’s worth a look.

We’re going to see Michael O’Neill look north of the border this summer in terms of potential transfer signings and Turnbull would be a good one to consider.

He’s one of the brighter young players in Scotland at the moment and with Celtic failing to eventually snap him up, he is still one you could feasibly get quite easily from Motherwell.

Several sides are going to be interested in him in the summer, though, and that is where Stoke will find it difficult to get him but, if they can, I do think he’d be a good player for them.

They need hungry young players now and he fits the bill.

Sam Rourke

Turnbull has struggled with injury this campaign at Motherwell, but looks a really exciting prospect.

The midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2018/19 season where he banged in 16 goals and recorded seven assists, in form that attracted big interest from Celtic.

It appears that Stoke are in pole position to land the coveted central midfielder and it looks a cracking signing.

If Turnbull can regain match fitness and get firing to what he is capable of, Stoke could have some player on their hands who has serious room to develop and mature.

Turnbull is only 20, so would offer a both short and long-term option in central midfield, and it’s a move that O’Neill should be looking to make as he aims to add more youthful exuberance to what is a relatively ageing Stoke team.

Ned Holmes

This looks like an interesting move from a Stoke perspective but it’s not one without risk.

You’d imagine that O’Neill will be looking to revitalise the Potters squad this season and bringing in a young midfielder like Turnbull would be a good way of doing that.

The 20-year-old had turned heads with his performances, with Celtic thought to be keeping tabs on him, but a knee issue discovered in his medical is thought to have scared them off a move.

That looks to have given Stoke the opportunity to pounce but it certainly makes the move a risk.

If the Potters can get this deal done for a good fee then I think it’s one they should push forward with and one that could pay dividends in the future.