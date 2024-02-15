Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has expressed his commitment to Leicester City and his desire to help the club get promoted to the Premier League.

Despite interest from top-flight clubs, Dewsbury-Hall is not interested in leaving Leicester and wants to fulfill his obligation to the team.

The midfielder's impressive performances in the Championship have made him a valuable asset, and it is unlikely that he will be sold if Leicester get promoted.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall told him he wanted to stay at the club despite Premier League interest in the midfielder in January.

Enzo Maresca on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer rumours

The Foxes are flying high at the top of the Championship, with a return to the Premier League seeming inevitable, and there’s every chance they will break the points record in the second tier in the process.

So, it’s been a massive team effort from Leicester, with Maresca deserving plenty of plaudits for the way the team are playing.

It may be unfair to single out individuals, but there’s no denying that Dewsbury-Hall has been brilliant for the East Midlands outfit, scoring ten goals and registering 12 assists to become their talisman.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that top-flight clubs are keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall, as it was claimed towards the end of January that Brighton were pushing hardest to sign the 25-year-old, who is also on the radar of Arsenal and Brentford.

Despite his status at the club, there was some talk that Leicester would cash in, but Maresca told the Telegraph that the player was not interested in pursuing a move.

“Kiernan came to me when there was all the noise about him and told me that he had no intention of leaving the club. He said he had an obligation to get Leicester promoted. He feels responsible for last season and wants to take the club back to the Premier League.

“All the other players are the same. Pride is important and they want to be back where they’ve been for so many years. I love having that commitment from them.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s long-term future

Dewsbury-Hall had played regularly for Leicester for two years in the Premier League before this season, so it’s not like he was an unknown.

Nevertheless, dropping to the Championship has benefited the player, as he has embraced the extra responsibility, with Maresca’s arrival allowing him to flourish.

These comments from the boss show the midfielder is loving life at Leicester, and it would be a massive surprise if he was sold in the summer should the side return to the top-flight.

Beyond that, it’s harder to say. We know Leicester have traditionally moved players on for high prices, and there’s every chance Dewsbury-Hall will command a significant fee if he replicates this form in the Premier League.

But, with his contract at the King Power Stadium running until 2027, the club are in a good position to command a big fee.

From Dewsbury-Hall’s perspective, he also seems to recognise that he is onto a good thing with Leicester right now, so he won’t be pushing to depart.

As mentioned, Maresca has given him more freedom in the team, and it has paid off, as his end product in the final third has been outstanding.

So, the challenge will be to maintain this next season, and whilst new signings are sure to come in during the summer window, Dewsbury-Hall will still have a key role to play.