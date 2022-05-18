“He falls into that category” – Pundit delivers glowing verdict on Coventry City star amidst Fulham interest

Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 Championship campaign at Coventry City, finishing with 17 goals.

The 23-year-old, who is also now a Sweden international, also impressed with his link-up play and desire to get in behind and cause chaos for opposing defences.

His ability to shine in this season’s Championship has not gone unnoticed too, with Championship winners Fulham interested in making the young forward a Premier League player this summer.

It is understood that the Cottagers are looking at the 23-year-old to provide cover and competition for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Delivering a verdict on whether Gyokeres could cut it at Premier League level amidst the London club’s interest, pundit Cartlon Palmer told FLW: “If you score 17 and goals in the championship, of course Premier League clubs are going to be looking at you.

“And his age, he’s young, he’s a Swedish International, and again, I come back to the playing the games, he’s played 45games this season.

“A lot of the players for Coventry have played a lot of games, which as a young player, that’s the first thing I look at.

“Is the player able to play games? Is he fit’. And he falls into that category.”

The verdict

As Palmer quite rightly points out, Gyokeres is a player who has played a lot of games, showing his good levels of fitness, something that is rather important when a club is looking to make an investment.

The young Swedish striker has proven to be an important source of goals for the Sky Blues this season but he has also displayed that he is more than just a goalscorer.

Possessing excellent levels of physicality, the 23-year-old causes lots of problems for his opposition, whilst he has shown to link up the play very well.

Definitely possessing Premier League potential, Gyokeres could be an excellent pick up for the Cottagers, especially when considering how much he could learn from Mitrovic.