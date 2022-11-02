“He failed to kick-on” – West Brom fan pundit names 29-year old who failed to meet expectations at the Hawthorns

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt has identified which player most failed to live up to expectations during their time at the Hawthorns.

He believes that Saido Berahino’s inability to live up to the hype was the most disappointing player at the club in recent times.

The forward burst onto the scene at the Hawthorns at only 19-years old, scoring four goals from 32 league appearances in his first campaign, making just 11 starts.

But his second season showed the talent he had as he managed to more than treble his goal scoring output while becoming a more prominent presence in the team as they finished 13th in the Premier League.

However, the striker failed to kick-on for many reasons and eventually departed the Baggies in 2017 for Stoke City.

“One player that never lived up to the hype I would say would be Saido Berahino,” Matt told Football League World.

“Because, after such a great breakthrough season, he failed to kick-on.

“Scoring 15 Premier League goals in your second season, first season as a main first team player you think the sky’s the limit.

“Gets in the England squad, but from then it’s only been downhill.

“[His] collapse is a shame really.

“I wish he could get back to his best because regardless of what went on, you always want to see the best players showcase their abilities, unfortunately he hasn’t been able to do so.”

Berahino was most recently spotted in English football with Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

However, after just one season with the Owls, the now 29-year old was released and has yet to sign for a new club since.

It remains to be seen where Berahino will next ply his trade, but a triumphant return to Albion would be extremely unlikely at this stage.

The Verdict

It is easy to forget just how much potential Berahino displayed during his start to life at West Brom.

While not every player can live up to that potential in their careers, Berahino’s fall from grace seemed particularly unfortunate.

He is certainly one of the most promising young players to have come through the club in the last several years, so it comes as no surprise to see his name mentioned here.

He showed with Wednesday that he is simply not the player that he once was, but he still has something to offer a team at a decent level, especially considering he is only a free agent now.