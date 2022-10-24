“He faded” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues frank verdict on player’s latest display v Huddersfield

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Wigan Athletic by securing all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

However, Boro were unable to break down a resilient Terriers side at the Riverside Stadium as they were forced to settle for a draw in this fixture.

Having scored in his side’s win over the Latics, Isaiah Jones failed to build upon this performance against Huddersfield.

Tommy Smith was denied by the goalkeeper Lee Nicholls in the first-half.

Following the break, Danny Ward’s effort was saved by Zack Steffen who made amends for spilling Jack Rudoni’s strike.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough will be determined to secure victory in their clash with Preston North End this weekend.

Making reference to Jones’ latest performance, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted that the 23-year-old faded after initially making a positive start and was one of the main culprits for the club’s inability to break down Huddersfield.

Speaking to FLW, Malt said: “He started well and he looked like a threat down that right-hand side up against Nakayama, it was him and Paddy McNair that were combining really well to get in behind.

“But he faded, as Boro did, half way through the first-half and his performance got progressively less impressive as the game wore on.

“He was probably one of the biggest culprits of Boro not gambling and not taking that risk to open up that low block of Huddersfield and ultimately that is what decided the result as Boro just couldn’t break them down, owing to a lack of invention.”

The Verdict

After failing to deliver the goods in an attacking sense against Huddersfield, it will be interesting to see if Jones features as a winger again in Boro’s upcoming clash with Preston.

The former Tooting & Mitcham United man has been deployed predominantly as a right wing-back by Middlesbrough this season and is arguably more suited to this role.

In the 15 appearances that he has made for Boro this season, Jones has provided five direct goal contributions whilst he has also averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game (as per WhoScored).

With Boro expected to announce Michael Carrick as their new manager this week, the 41-year-old will need to make a decision regarding what role he wants Jones to play for Middlesbrough in the coming months.