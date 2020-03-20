‘He doesn’t score tap-ins does he?’ – These Millwall fans rave over club tweet about star man

Millwall are using the current break from football by entertaining their fans with a host of videos on Twitter – from their most memorable campaigns, best moments, greatest goals and a host of other things to pass the time until the EFL’s resumption.

But their most recent montage has been the #AllTheGoals edition, where they put together a short video from a selected player and post all of the goals they’ve scored in their Lions career up to date.

Jake Cooper was first up yesterday, but on today’s edition was the more eagerly anticipated Jed Wallace, which expectedly went down a treat with Millwall fans, who’re given the opportunity to relive all 26 goals that the winger has scored during his three separate spells at the club.

10 of those goals have come in Wallace’s most-prolific season at Championship level, with his two particular highlights the free-kicks against South Wales rivals Swansea City and Cardiff City.

But those aren’t Wallace’s only stunning goals in a Lions shirt. You can also see that thunderbolt against Swindon Town and then that delicious curling effort against Bristol City in 2017/2018.

The highlight reel was welcomed with open arms by Millwall fans on Twitter. You can see some of their best responses in the tweets below….

What a player @BigKermz — Regan Ball (@ReganBall5) March 20, 2020

Scored some crackers, but Bristol City at home has to be my fave… Fifa 12, R1 + O that was 😍 — Alex Russell (@ARussell_11) March 20, 2020

You don't score many tap ins do ya?! Quality @jedwallace12 🦁👏🏻 — DarthAlcoholic (@DarthAlcoholic) March 20, 2020

What a player.. miss seeing him in a pompey shirt. — james cowling (@jamesc851) March 20, 2020