“He does seem to be struggling for form” – Preston North End fan pundit highlights player who has disappointed so far this season

FLW’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden has highlighted the player who has underwhelmed him the most so far this season.

Ryan Lowe’s side have had a strange start to the new Championship term, having earned 11 points from their opening eight fixtures.

However, the team has a goal difference of +1 despite having only scored twice in those games.

It has the side sitting in a promising 10th place position in the table.

However, the performances of Daniel Johnson have concerned this Preston supporter who believes his game time may be limited without improvements.

While Johnson has proven a bargain signing for the club over the years, this site’s fan pundit believes he has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks.

Despite a sluggish start to the campaign from the 29-year old, it is still hoped that a break could allow him to reset in order for him to earn his way back into Lowe’s plans.

“I think the player that’s underwhelmed me so far this season at Preston North End is Daniel Johnson,” Weeden told Football League World.

“We obviously know Johnson’s quality and it’s sort of well established that we got him in on a fantastic bargain fee of only £50,000.

“Ever since he’s been transferred to the Championship he’s been a massive player for us, contributing many goals and many assists throughout his time there, over 50 goals now.

“But this season he does seem to be struggling for form.

“And with the form of the likes of Ben Woodburn in front of him and Alan McCann fighting at the bit to get a game, I struggle to see him getting regular game time going forwards.

“Having said that, we know DJ’s quality could often show and hopefully after a bit of a break, maybe after the international break he can hit his best form again.”

Preston are set to return to action this midweek following a break in play last weekend.

The Lilywhites will face Burnley at Deepdale in a Lancashire derby, with the two teams set to meet on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Johnson has served Preston well over the years so a slight dip in form to start the new season shouldn’t be too big of a cause for concern.

That there are alternative options available in the squad also shows the strength in depth that Lowe now has available to him.

The international break represents a good chance for all the Championship sides to reset after a very quick start to the new season.

Preston will need to find goals from somewhere, because to only have two from eight games is not enough at this level, even with such a tight defence.