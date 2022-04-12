“He does present a different option” – Carlton Palmer addresses the immediate future of West Brom forward

Andy Carroll has embarked on two short-term contracts in the Championship this season, with the 33-year-old currently plying his trade at West Brom.

The towering frontman, who left Newcastle United in the summer of last year, signed for Reading in November, joining the Royals until mid-January, with a move to the Baggies coming to fruition at the end of the window.

With his contract at The Hawthorns expiring in the summer, it remains to be seen what the next step might be for the vastly experienced forward.

Carroll has featured 20 times, starting 14 of those matches across the second-tier this season, scoring four goals during that time.

When asked about whether West Brom should extend his contract, pundit Carlton Palmer said: “Well it depends how much he’s costing you.

“You know, at the end of the day he’s 33 now, he’s played 20 games in total this season, 12 games for West Brom and he’s played eight games for Reading previously.

“So he’s played 20 games in total, and the goal tally of four.

Quiz: Did West Brom sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Kenneth Zohore? Free Fee

“Now, he does present a different option for you, in terms of, you know, he is superb in the air, and his hold up and link up play is very, very good when he is fit and whatever.

“So, in answer to the question, it just depends on how much he’s costing you to stay in the building.”

The verdict

Showing excellent form at Reading and promising signs at West Brom, Carroll has proven to be an important player at Championship level.

As Palmer quite rightly says, Carroll offers a lot as a striker, with his physicality and ability to link the play on show at both clubs he has represented in the Championship this season.

Finances are likely to play a part in what the immediate future might hold, and whilst he reportedly took a massive wage cut at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, now he is back playing regular football, he might not take this approach once again.

Carroll is someone who could play a big role at West Brom next season, with the Midlands club looking to put this campaign to one side and secure promotion.