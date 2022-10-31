“He does fail to impose himself” – Watford fan pundit delivers verdict over club’s poorest player v Wigan Athletic

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have been a club of mixed fortunes so far this season, with the side looking strong against some outfits and then completely collapsing against others.

The Hornets would consider themselves as promotion contenders, or at least wannabe promotion hopefuls, over the course of the campaign but they have so far flattered to deceive. They are currently sat in seventh though and are now back on track but at the weekend, they still had some poor performers in spite of their win.

After claiming a 1-0 victory over Wigan, it meant they had claimed six points out of a possible six from their last two outings. In addition to that, the club have lost just two of their last five as well. Things are perhaps looking up under Slaven Bilic then.

However, one player who didn’t perform to his expected ability at the weekend – despite his previous showings – was Ismaila Sarr.

According to Football League World’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie, the winger was not at the races and ‘fails to impose himself’ on games that don’t take place at Vicarage Road.

It seemed to be a similar showing at the weekend and despite the victory, they were left unimpressed with the winger.

Speaking about the player then, he said:”I would have said that Ismaila Sarr was actually the worst performer. Away from home, he does fail to impose himself on a game. When you consider the talent that he’s got, he should be able to do that but he didn’t. Also, Edo Kayembe, he drifted throughout the game, which allowed Choudhury to do a lot of his work but didn’t do enough on the ball to justify it. I think, in all, it was probably Sarr who had the worst game for Watford in that match.”

The Verdict

Watford should largely be expecting Ismaila Sarr to regularly produce the goods for the club when you consider the level he has performed at in the past and in the Premier League too.

However, it seems as though the winger isn’t always able to maintain the high standards that he appears to be capable of. The forward has shown that in both the top flight and second tier he can be the Hornets’ best player but if he goes missing too often, he will be seen as unreliable by the team.

Sarr, on his day, can arguably have the better of most defences in the league. An in-form and constantly firing winger like him could surely be the difference between finishing outside of the top six and perhaps even going all the way into the automatic promotion spots.

He needs to become more consistent then and it could perhaps give Watford the next step they need to be back in the promotion hunt in the Championship table.