Sunderland's first season back in the Championship, regardless of what happens in their final eight matches, has been a successful one, and plenty of credit has to go to Amad Diallo for his contributions at the top end of the pitch.

In a season where their leading talisman Ross Stewart has been missing for many months with two separate injuries, others have had to step up to the plate in order to supply goals and assists.

Diallo has been one of those after the Black Cats defeated clubs across Europe to his signature back in August, with the club promising him regular game-time in English football for the very first time as he had failed to get much of an opportunity at Manchester United.

In 29 Championship appearances this season, Diallo has scored nine goals and notched two assists, which is a good return for a youngster who is experiencing the EFL for the first time - especially after he failed to truly impress on loan at Rangers last season.

And ex-Black Cats defender Alan Stubbs, who played 10 times in the Premier League for the club, has heaped praise on Tony Mowbray for getting the best out of the Ivorian and believes he is the key reason for Diallo being so effective in a Sunderland shirt.

“Amad Diallo has been terrific for Tony and I think he’s been getting the best out of him," Stubbs told Grosvenor Sport.

"He didn’t have a good time at Rangers. Sometimes a player just doesn’t fit or settle.

“It can be even harder for a winger because he is in and out of the game but Tony’s obviously given him the confidence to go and do his stuff.

"I don’t know what his attitude was like at Rangers but he flitted in and out of the team.

"Now he is showing his qualities on a consistent basis and it will be interesting to see what happens when he goes back to Manchester United in the summer.”

The Verdict

Even though some were critical of the Mowbray appointment to replace Alex Neil at the time, he's certainly done wonders for a few of Sunderland's young players.

That includes Diallo, who needed to really make an impact on Wearside if he is going to be taken seriously at Manchester United going forward after they spent big money to land him, and he's definitely made an impression.

There are still parts of his game that he needs to work on, but the fact that he is closing in on double figures for goals for the season shows that there is a talent in there that can reach the top level.

Whilst there's little doubt that Sunderland would be more-than happy to take him back next season, it's hard not to see Diallo moving on to bigger and better things in a better league for 2023-24 if it's not with Man United.