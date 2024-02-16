Highlights Pundit Palmer urges Stoke City to stick with Schumacher and not worry about replacing him, emphasizing the need for patience and stability.

Stoke City needs to focus on staying in the league and allowing Schumacher more time to implement his style of play and bring in new players.

Ainsworth's previous struggles at QPR make him a risky choice for Stoke City, despite his experience of keeping the club in the Championship last season.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Stoke City to stick with manager Steven Schumacher amid reports the club are considering a move for former Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

According to Football Insider, Schumacher is "fighting to keep his job", and the Potters board "have actively been looking at potential replacements", with Ainsworth on the club's shortlist.

Schumacher only made the move to the bet365 Stadium from Plymouth Argyle in December, and the 39-year-old has won just three of his 11 games in charge so far, drawing three and losing five.

Stoke picked up a crucial 1-0 home win over relegation rivals QPR on Wednesday night, with Wouter Burger's 45th-minute strike sealing all three points, and that victory is said to have eased some of the pressure on Schumacher.

Ainsworth has been out of work since being sacked by QPR in October after a disappointing 10-month stint at Loftus Road.

The 50-year-old did an outstanding job at Wycombe Wanderers prior to joining the R's last February, but he won just five of his 28 games in charge of the Hoops, drawing four and losing 19, and he was dismissed with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

Stoke are currently 19th in the Championship table, six points clear of the bottom three, and they are back in action when they host sixth-placed Coventry City on Saturday.

Palmer: Stoke City must give Steven Schumacher time

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer expressed reservations about the potential appointment of Ainsworth after his struggles at QPR, and he believes the Stoke board must be patient with Schumacher.

"It is reported that Stoke City have earmarked Gareth Ainsworth as a potential Steven Schumacher replacement," Palmer said.

"I think when you take a manager that they've taken in Schumacher, they need to give him time, they shouldn't be worrying about replacing him now.

"We all know the job Gareth did at Wycombe Wanderers, but he didn't do a fantastic job at QPR in the Championship, it didn't work out for him for one reason or another.

"I think Stoke City need to get through this season, stay in the league and then look at what Steven Schumacher does next season once he's had another transfer window and he's able to bring in the players and implement the style of play he wants.

"Patience is the key here, you can't keep changing managers at a football club and expect to get success."

Gareth Ainsworth would be a huge risk for Stoke City

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Schumacher deserves more time at Stoke.

Schumacher did an excellent job at Plymouth prior to making the switch to the Potteries, and it would be incredibly harsh to dismiss him after just two months at the helm.

It would be a surprise to see the board make another change so soon, particularly considering the patience they have shown other managers, and the win over QPR in midweek proved that the players are still behind Schumacher.

Ainsworth's experience of keeping QPR in the Championship last season could make him an attractive candidate should Stoke part company with Schumacher, but his time at Loftus Road overall was poor, and he would be a big gamble for the Potters.