“He did very well for us” – Watford fan pundit reacts as Leeds United enter talks for ex-Hornets figure

The 52-year-old was last in work a year ago with Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, but he does have Premier League experience as well with Watford. Gracia spent a year-and-a-half with the Hornets and not only kept them in the top flight twice but also led them to the FA Cup final in 2019 – their first in 35 years.

He could now be returning to England, and FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that the Spanish coach did a good job at Watford and was perhaps sacked prematurely, and he has his backing should he land the role in West Yorkshire.

“I think Gracia was a really good manager,” Justin said.

“He did very well for us – he’s one of the only managers to have survived an entire season at Watford in recent times.

“It was a bit of an unfortunate ending and maybe we got rid of him a bit too soon, he was hugely liked by the fans to this day, we’ve got a very soft spot for Javi Gracia.

“So, I think he’ll do well wherever he goes and I wish him well at Leeds if he gets the job, and I think most Watford fans would feel exactly the same.”

The Verdict

Gracia was one of a number of individuals to be handed the reins at Vicarage Road when they were a Premier League side consistently, and he was perhaps the most successful out of them all.

Leading the club to the FA Cup final was a great achievement, even though the end result at Wembley against Manchester City wasn’t what anyone had hoped for.

Yes, he started the 2019-20 season poorly, but he could have potentially turned things around if given more than four matches of the campaign to get some results on the board.

Leeds have been turned down by a number of candidates seemingly for their vacancy but the loss to Everton just showed they need some experience in the dugout – Gracia possesses that in abundance and as a short-term fix, he could be what they need.